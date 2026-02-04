“Truly boring people: Will Arnett shares his brutal take on tattoos

Will Arnett has opinions about tattoos—and people with tattoos have opinions about him.

The actor has become the center of discourse after a podcast clip surfaced in which he argued that people with lots of tattoos are often "boring."

The comments, originally made during a January appearance on The Romesh Ranganathan Show, were framed by Arnett as a "controversial" opinion, and boy, was it ever.

Will Arnett on people with tattoos: "Boring"

Arnett said he believed tattoos often correlated with a lack of personality. Although he acknowledged exceptions, he doubled down on the broader idea.

"There are a lot of exceptions to this rule," he said. "But I would say… sometimes with some people, there’s a proportionate sort of relationship between how many tattoos you have and how little personality you have."

He then pushed further, adding, "And I find a lot of people who have a ton of tattoos often are super f*cking boring. Like truly boring people."

Meanwhile, host Ranganathan, who has a significant number of tattoos, surprised listeners by agreeing.

"Yeah, it’s manufactured edge, that’s what it is," the comedian said. Arnett immediately echoed the phrasing. "Exactly right," he replied. "It’s manufactured edge. That’s a great way of putting it."

I would pay good money to find out who Will Arnett is talking about here. pic.twitter.com/hW7zVj4I2U — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 3, 2026

The video resurfaced on the r/FauxMoi subreddit and elsewhere online, where people dissected the take with sarcasm and self-awareness. Unsurprisingly, many aimed their jokes back at Arnett.

u/Entire_Pineapple_719 wrote, "I have the same take regarding hair plugs." Similarly, u/jenbenboomerang added, "And older white men with weird tans who leave their wives and start dating women in their 20s. An incredible lack of personality!"

Others flipped the insult inward. u/BanditsMyIdol joked, "Not sure that’s correct. I have zero tattoos and I am very boring." Meanwhile, u/firstFAT described himself as a heavily tattooed dad with a predictable routine, noting his quiet weekends and office job instead of any rebellious image.

@JimmyTraina tweeted, "I would pay good money to find out who Will Arnett is talking about here."

Some commenters pushed back, like u/anette-positive who argued that the opinion wasn’t new. "Is it controversial?" they asked. "People have been sh*tting on those who get tattoos for a long, long time. This is just another version of the same old take."

u/thereisalwaysrescue called out Arnell's viewpoint, saying, "I’m a nurse and all my tattoos are under my uniform. People love to b*tch and moan about 'professionals' with tattoos and I’m like GIRL, I’m literally running a shift and maintaining patient safety, who gives a f*ck if i have princess peach on my arm."

