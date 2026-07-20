A viral X video has sparked discussion after a man who immigrated from Iraq to Canada shared one of the biggest cultural differences he noticed after moving. He recalled being surprised that Canadian parades celebrated holidays, unlike the military parades he grew up seeing in Iraq.

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In the video, the man talks about one of the biggest differences he noticed: how parades are celebrated. In Canada, it’s often a celebration for things like holidays. In Iraq, however, he recalls that parades in Iraq focused on military displays.

“I came here in 1989 when I was 12 years old. I came from Iraq, I escaped the Islamic regime. When we came here, it was heaven,” he shares. He goes on to explain how when he was in school, his teacher told him he and his family should check out a Santa Claus parade during Christmastime. He was shocked by how special it was.

“This is beautiful. There are balloons, elves, there’s Santa Claus, I mean, this is absolutely beautiful,” he told his teacher when he saw them at the parade. “Where’s the tank? Missiles? The army? Because that’s how parades were in my country. They were showing off their army and navy.”

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His Teacher Said Life in Canada Was Different

The teacher responded, “Enjoy your childhood. This is Canada. Here, it’s family and happiness. It’s not about that kind of stuff. And I was blown away.” Instead of focusing on the positive aspects, he begins to tell other immigrants that they need to assimilate better instead of holding on to their culture. It worked for him and his family to focus on their new culture instead of their old one, but not everyone chooses to live that way.

The video prompted hundreds of reactions from viewers. Many commenters said they wished more immigrants had the same respect for their new country.

“We need more of this. This is how I remember Canada. All is welcome to our country. All we ask is assimilate, that it nothing more nothing less,” wrote one user. Another added, “I have a slightly different take than him. I didn’t run away of communists and socialists just to find them half way around the world, and in the government no less. Because if they wouldn’t have been in the government the guy wouldn’t have to make the video.”

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Others were happy to see how much the parade meant to him as a child. “You can see in his eyes: ' There are balloons there's elves there's Santa clause" you can see his spirit and wonder and love,” commented one X user.

While the comments were a bit controversial, everyone seemed to agree that they were happy for this man’s life in Canada.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify details of the man's account, which is based on statements made in a video shared on X.