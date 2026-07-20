Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“Where’s the Tank?”: Iraqi Immigrant Shares the Canadian Tradition That Shocked Him as a Child

2:30 PM CDT on July 20, 2026

Iraqi Immigrant Says Canada's Santa Claus Parade Shocked Him

Iraqi Immigrant Says Canada’s Santa Claus Parade Shocked Him

|Image Edits: (L) X/@FXMC1957; (R) X

A viral X video has sparked discussion after a man who immigrated from Iraq to Canada shared one of the biggest cultural differences he noticed after moving. He recalled being surprised that Canadian parades celebrated holidays, unlike the military parades he grew up seeing in Iraq.

Featured Video

In the video, the man talks about one of the biggest differences he noticed: how parades are celebrated. In Canada, it’s often a celebration for things like holidays. In Iraq, however, he recalls that parades in Iraq focused on military displays.

“I came here in 1989 when I was 12 years old. I came from Iraq, I escaped the Islamic regime. When we came here, it was heaven,” he shares. He goes on to explain how when he was in school, his teacher told him he and his family should check out a Santa Claus parade during Christmastime. He was shocked by how special it was.

“This is beautiful. There are balloons, elves, there’s Santa Claus, I mean, this is absolutely beautiful,” he told his teacher when he saw them at the parade. “Where’s the tank? Missiles? The army? Because that’s how parades were in my country. They were showing off their army and navy.”

Advertisement

His Teacher Said Life in Canada Was Different

The teacher responded, “Enjoy your childhood. This is Canada. Here, it’s family and happiness. It’s not about that kind of stuff. And I was blown away.” Instead of focusing on the positive aspects, he begins to tell other immigrants that they need to assimilate better instead of holding on to their culture. It worked for him and his family to focus on their new culture instead of their old one, but not everyone chooses to live that way.

The video prompted hundreds of reactions from viewers. Many commenters said they wished more immigrants had the same respect for their new country.

“We need more of this. This is how I remember Canada. All is welcome to our country. All we ask is assimilate, that it nothing more nothing less,” wrote one user. Another added, “I have a slightly different take than him. I didn’t run away of communists and socialists just to find them half way around the world, and in the government no less. Because if they wouldn’t have been in the government the guy wouldn’t have to make the video.”

Advertisement

Others were happy to see how much the parade meant to him as a child. “You can see in his eyes: ' There are balloons there's elves there's Santa clause" you can see his spirit and wonder and love,” commented one X user.

While the comments were a bit controversial, everyone seemed to agree that they were happy for this man’s life in Canada. 

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify details of the man's account, which is based on statements made in a video shared on X.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

Child With Epilepsy Thanks Friend Who Supported Him: “Thank You for Being a Really Good Friend to Me”

July 20, 2026
Trending

Viral Video Claims New Jersey Inmate Records May Mislabel Some People’s Race: “This Is a Problem”

July 20, 2026
Trending

“Get Up!”: Viral X Video Captures Older Man Slapping Fan Who Stayed Seated During National Anthem at Cubs Game

July 20, 2026
Trending

X User Claims Viral Arrest Video Shows ICE Detaining Man in Illinois: “I Voted for This”

July 20, 2026
Trending

Lamine Yamal’s Younger Brother Goes Viral at World Cup After Winning Over Fans: “The Real Star of the Family”

July 20, 2026
Trending

“He’s Touching Me”: Viral Video Shows Dispute Between Shoppers Outside Princess Polly Store Opening

July 20, 2026
Advertisement