Wedding photographer explains how she can always tell when a couple is doomed within the first hour

The camera doesn't lie.

5:00 AM CST on March 3, 2026

Left: Redheaded woman smiling into the camera while wearing glasses, text overly reads, "My 'are they in love' radar." Right: Redheaded woman looking into the camera, text overlay reads, "Signs your relationship is gonna flop: photoshoot edition."
A wedding photographer on TikTok who claimed her relationship radar is "never wrong" was inundated with comments from people seeking relationship advice. 

After years of photographing weddings, Oni (@onavicente) says she can reliably spot a relationship headed for failure by observing how the couple interacts on their special day.

In a viral clip from Dec. 30, 2025, Oni revealed, “I'm really good at telling when a couple is actually in love and when they're not.”

She said she hates living with the skill because she’s regularly burdened with foresight about doomed relationships

In 2025, researchers estimated that about 40% of new marriages in the U.S. will end in divorce. To Oni’s point, many of these marriages could be ill-fated from the start.

According to data from the Pew Research Center, 6% of divorces in 2023 occurred within five years of the wedding day, and another 24% occurred within five to nine years.

The wedding photographer explained how to tell which direction a relationship is headed in subsequent videos shared on TikTok in late 2025. 

The red flags she says predict a breakup

In a clip she captioned, “Signs I know your relationship is gonna flop: photoshoot edition,” Oni shared what pings on her radar.

During a photoshoot, if she spots poor communication, an unwillingness to compromise, or partners treating one another with a lack of basic respect and low-key contempt in public, she knows the relationship is doomed.

The green flags that signal a lasting relationship

Oni can also tell if a couple really loves each other. She shared her experience in a clip captioned, “Love radar: green flag edition.” 

The wedding photographer looks for couples who exhibit patience, care, and genuine enthusiasm for one another.

Partners who exchange reassuring words to support one another during the awkwardness that can crop up in front of the camera are green flags.

The couples who match one another's outfits, energy, and excitement for the future—as well as their shared past—are gonna make it. 

According to Oni, relationship green flags are undeniable. "I can feel it within the hour. I'm like, oh yeah, they're gonna last,” she said. “Oh yeah, they really really really love each other."

Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

