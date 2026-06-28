Viral Dunkin’ Drive-Thru Argument Ends With Coffee to the Face

A clip of a woman dubbed a "Karen" by internet users having a full-blown meltdown at a Dunkin' drive-thru is getting renewed attention after being reshared by X user @HistorianUSA1.

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In the clip, the woman can be heard screaming from inside her car into the drive-thru window while demanding a refund. "I want my f--king money back," she yells, before telling staff, "I didn't get my coffee."

Drive-thru Karen at Dunkin’ demands a refund, gets out screaming… and gets an ICED COFFEE straight to the face. ☕??



She ordered a refund. Got a facial instead!

Instant karma served cold.



The customer isn’t always right! ? pic.twitter.com/kD4DeYtDnL — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) June 25, 2026

The staff was Willing to Make the Woman Her Coffee, but She Didn't Care

The woman continues yelling and demanding her money back. At one point, a bag of food is tossed through her car window, and she again insists that she never received her coffee.

A female employee can then be heard telling the woman she'd be willing to make the coffee for her. However, the woman doesn't appear interested in waiting any longer. Shortly afterward, a male employee can be heard repeatedly telling the woman to leave.

She then demands that one of the workers tell her his name because, according to her, "he is getting reported." By this point, she's standing outside her vehicle near the drive-thru window, still demanding the employee's name. She eventually calls him a "piece of s--t" before getting back into her car.

Moments later, a small cup containing what appears to be coffee is thrown into her vehicle, seemingly splashing all over her. She screams while the employee continues yelling for her to leave. The woman then speeds off, and the clip comes to an end.

In a past Reddit thread discussing the incident, one user shared what they claimed happened before the viral clip began. However, those claims could not be independently verified.

According to the commenter, the initial argument was “light,” with the woman allegedly upset about how long it was taking to prepare her order. The user later added that the confrontation got more serious after the woman claimed an employee had said "f--k you" to her.

She’s lucky that’s all she got. — ?????????????????? (@Texas_jeep__guy) June 25, 2026

According to the commenter, the dispute then escalated. The woman continued to be upset that she still hadn't received her coffee despite paying for it, and eventually, things ended with coffee being thrown into her car, and on her.

Given the nature of the meltdown, many commenters were quick to side with the employees. "She's lucky that's all she got," one person wrote. Another called her behavior "embarrassing," while someone else criticized both the customer and the employee, writing that they "both need a lesson," before adding, "People are off the chain, we really do have a mental health crisis."

Many commenters expressed little sympathy for the woman following the confrontation.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident shown in the clip.