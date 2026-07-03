In a video recently posted to X, two ICE agents detain a woman and her child after allegedly "resisting arrest," according to the X post. What can be seen in the video is the woman sitting on the ground next to her child. As an agent grabs her, she appears to tense up as officers attempt to handcuff her.

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The woman repeatedly says "I didn't do anything!" while the young girl looks desperately into the camera and screams for help.

ICE agents move to detain an illegal immigrant woman and her daughter in San Antonio. When she resists and turns nasty, they have to use force to take her into custody.



Some guy filming the whole thing then demands the agents hand over the car keys. ICE ignores him, as they… pic.twitter.com/bjTOlcHUHP — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) July 3, 2026

The caption in the video on X calls the mother an "illegal immigrant," but there is nothing online to back that claim. The footage appears to show that they were pulled over and asked to leave their vehicle, which can be seen parked off to the side with the doors open.

One of the officers takes the keys to move to car out of the road, but refuses to give it back to the cameraman, who alleges that it is his car. The footage does not establish ownership of the vehicle.

Cameraman Repeatedly Asks for Vehicle Keys

The mother and child can be seen in the video getting put into a car. The vehicle shown in the footage does not appear to have visible law enforcement markings. The man filming continues asking for the keys and following one of the agents around the vehicle.

The video ends before the encounter is resolved, leaving several questions unanswered, including why the woman was detained and what happened afterward. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the X post or the identities and immigration status of those involved.