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Video Shows Woman Saying “I Didn’t Do Anything” as ICE Agents Detain Her in San Antonio

1:11 PM CDT on July 3, 2026

Video Shows ICE Agents Detaining Woman in San Antonio as Child Cries

Video Shows ICE Agents Detaining Woman in San Antonio as Child Cries

|Image Credit: X/@KimKatieUSA

In a video recently posted to X, two ICE agents detain a woman and her child after allegedly "resisting arrest," according to the X post. What can be seen in the video is the woman sitting on the ground next to her child. As an agent grabs her, she appears to tense up as officers attempt to handcuff her.

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The woman repeatedly says "I didn't do anything!" while the young girl looks desperately into the camera and screams for help.

The caption in the video on X calls the mother an "illegal immigrant," but there is nothing online to back that claim. The footage appears to show that they were pulled over and asked to leave their vehicle, which can be seen parked off to the side with the doors open.

One of the officers takes the keys to move to car out of the road, but refuses to give it back to the cameraman, who alleges that it is his car. The footage does not establish ownership of the vehicle.

Cameraman Repeatedly Asks for Vehicle Keys

The mother and child can be seen in the video getting put into a car. The vehicle shown in the footage does not appear to have visible law enforcement markings. The man filming continues asking for the keys and following one of the agents around the vehicle.

The video ends before the encounter is resolved, leaving several questions unanswered, including why the woman was detained and what happened afterward. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the X post or the identities and immigration status of those involved.

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Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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