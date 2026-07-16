Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Video Shows Tinashe Breaking a Car Windshield With a Hammer in Los Angeles — Fans Are Connecting the Dots to a New Single

11:55 PM CDT on July 15, 2026

Tinashe smashes a car in LA.

Tinashe smashes a car in LA.

|Instagram/deuxmoi

A video first shared by the account @deuxmoi on Instagram showed singer Tinashe smashing a car with a hammer outside an Erewhon location in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles.

Featured Video

The footage showed her striking the vehicle, breaking the windshield and denting the hood with her strikes as onlookers watched and recorded the scene.

Tinashe's team did not respond to a request for comment. However, her Instagram Stories offered context in the hours surrounding the incident. One story showed shattered glass arranged in a specific pattern accompanied by the caption, "I'm about to crash out."

https://twitter.com/FUCCl/status/2077591648327053561
Advertisement

A separate story posted to Tinashe's account included a location sticker pinpointing an address Silver Lake throughout, matching the general vicinity where the car-smashing video was filmed.

The story specified a Wednesday timeframe of 7 to 11 p.m. PST at an address on Sunset Boulevard. The combination of the video and Tinashe's Instagram activity led many commenters to conclude the stunt was promotional.

A thread on the ATRL music forum referenced a Tinashe single titled "Crash Out," matching with the phrase used across her Stories and the stunt captured on video.

The specific Erewhon location featured in the video was not confirmed beyond its general placement in the Silver Lake area based on Tinashe's location sticker on her Instagram.

Advertisement

Reactions mixed surprise with speculation about whether the woman in the video was actually Tinashe and what motivated the stunt. One commenter wrote, "Wait… is that really Tinashe?"

Another offered a more sympathetic take on celebrity behavior, writing, "Celebrities… they're just like us."

The singer has previously used unconventional promotional strategies tied to her music releases, including a string of viral moments surrounding her 2024 single "Nasty," which became a breakout hit on TikTok and later charted on the Billboard Hot 100, according to Variety.

Advertisement

A separate commenter pointed to Tinashe's page for the possibility of a promotional stunt, writing, "Going to her Instagram page it looks like she has a new song called Crash Out coming out."

One commenter suggested the damage was minimal, though the video showed a broken windshield and dented hood. They wrote, "She proceeded to do zero actual damage."

The Daily Dot could not independently verify Tinashe's motivations or confirm the release of a single titled "Crash Out." The identity of the vehicle's owner and whether the stunt was pre-arranged have not been confirmed. Tinashe's team did not respond to a request for comment. The details above reflect the video shared by @deuxmoi on Instagram and Tinashe's own Instagram Stories.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Culture

‘The Final Boss of Capitalism’: Dollywood’s QR Code Soda Dispenser Limits Customers to 20-Second Pours and Three Scans Per Cup

July 16, 2026
Trending

“It’s Actually So Annoying”: Woman Compares Target’s Plus-Size and Straight-Size Clothing Sections

July 15, 2026
Trending

Landscaper Says Client Refused to Pay for Patio: “We Start Breaking Up Different Parts of the Flagstone Patio”

July 15, 2026
Trending

“It’s Pretty Sad”: Video Highlights Just How Much of America’s Food Supply Goes to Waste Every Year

July 15, 2026
Trending

Amazon Driver Sparks Debate After Video Appears to Show Packages Being Thrown Into Delivery Van

July 15, 2026
Trending

“She Only Wanted to Be Kind”: Girl’s Free Cookie Giveaway Sparks Debate After Crowd Rushes In

July 15, 2026
Advertisement