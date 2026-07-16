Video Shows Tinashe Breaking a Car Windshield With a Hammer in Los Angeles — Fans Are Connecting the Dots to a New Single

A video first shared by the account @deuxmoi on Instagram showed singer Tinashe smashing a car with a hammer outside an Erewhon location in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles.

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The footage showed her striking the vehicle, breaking the windshield and denting the hood with her strikes as onlookers watched and recorded the scene.

Tinashe's team did not respond to a request for comment. However, her Instagram Stories offered context in the hours surrounding the incident. One story showed shattered glass arranged in a specific pattern accompanied by the caption, "I'm about to crash out."

https://twitter.com/FUCCl/status/2077591648327053561

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A separate story posted to Tinashe's account included a location sticker pinpointing an address Silver Lake throughout, matching the general vicinity where the car-smashing video was filmed.

The story specified a Wednesday timeframe of 7 to 11 p.m. PST at an address on Sunset Boulevard. The combination of the video and Tinashe's Instagram activity led many commenters to conclude the stunt was promotional.

A thread on the ATRL music forum referenced a Tinashe single titled "Crash Out," matching with the phrase used across her Stories and the stunt captured on video.

The specific Erewhon location featured in the video was not confirmed beyond its general placement in the Silver Lake area based on Tinashe's location sticker on her Instagram.

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Reactions mixed surprise with speculation about whether the woman in the video was actually Tinashe and what motivated the stunt. One commenter wrote, "Wait… is that really Tinashe?"

Another offered a more sympathetic take on celebrity behavior, writing, "Celebrities… they're just like us."

The singer has previously used unconventional promotional strategies tied to her music releases, including a string of viral moments surrounding her 2024 single "Nasty," which became a breakout hit on TikTok and later charted on the Billboard Hot 100, according to Variety.

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A separate commenter pointed to Tinashe's page for the possibility of a promotional stunt, writing, "Going to her Instagram page it looks like she has a new song called Crash Out coming out."

One commenter suggested the damage was minimal, though the video showed a broken windshield and dented hood. They wrote, "She proceeded to do zero actual damage."

The Daily Dot could not independently verify Tinashe's motivations or confirm the release of a single titled "Crash Out." The identity of the vehicle's owner and whether the stunt was pre-arranged have not been confirmed. Tinashe's team did not respond to a request for comment. The details above reflect the video shared by @deuxmoi on Instagram and Tinashe's own Instagram Stories.