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Video Shows Knicks Fans Surrounding Man in McLaren as NYPD Reports 21 Arrests and Five Injured Officers

12:17 PM CDT on June 15, 2026

A Spurs fan surrounded by Knicks supporters near his car after Game 3 of the NBA Finals

A Spurs fan surrounded by Knicks supporters near his car after Game 3 of the NBA Finals

|Images via X/Raindropsmedia1

A video circulating on X shows a crowd of Knicks fans surrounding a man in a McLaren near Midtown Manhattan after Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

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Commenters, however, noted that the aggressive crowd didn't damage the car. "No one wants to touch it or break anything 'cause they know they ain't affording the fixes," one user wrote.

At the end of the video, the man drives off as a person throws a water bottle at the McLaren's window as it leaves.

The incident occurred amid wider disturbances after New York's victory. Twenty-one people were taken into custody after the NYPD described the behavior as "incredibly reckless. "

According to the NYPD, several people threw beer bottles at or punched police officers, climbed on light poles and scaffolding, got into fistfights, and jumped on top of cars and taxi cabs. Eight of them were arrested and charged, while 13 were released with criminal court summonses. ABC News reported that five officers were injured.

A Five Guys restaurant was also vandalized, according to video shared online. An employee was attacked by a group of men. He was wearing a San Antonio Spurs jersey.

A X user wrote that the Spurs fan "had more to lose" and that "leaving (...) is better than risking being mobbed." Another asked: "Explain to me — when he squares up, you don't do anything, but when he gets in the car, you want to start throwing things?" One commenter wrote, "We have a serious systemic problem in this country. It's called the New York Knicks fan base."

The NYPD asked anyone with information to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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