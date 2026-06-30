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Video Shows Customer Escorting Alleged Food Thief Out of McDonald’s: “I’d Do Nothing”

2:34 PM CDT on June 30, 2026

Customer Removes Alleged Food Thief From McDonald's

Customer Removes Alleged Food Thief From McDonald’s

|Image Credit: X/@LeahRain77

A viral video appears to show a customer confronting someone accused of attempting to steal food from a McDonald's in the UK. In the video, the thief can be seen jumping over the counter, appearing to remove an item from behind the counter

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The waiting customers were not going to let that slide, however. One customer took it upon herself to handle the thief, grabbing her by her collar and escorting her out of the restaurant. The video does not appear to show punches or other physical violence.

The incident sparked intense debate on how food thieves should be handled. Some agreed with the customer's actions, while others pointed out that he could be charged with assault for stepping in the way that he did.

"I'd do nothing. That guy runs a real risk of being done for assault. UK police now have an incomprehensible set of priorities," said the user in a comment.

Viewers Discuss Whether the Intervention Was Appropriate

Some commenters argued that physically intervening could expose someone to legal consequences, though laws vary by jurisdiction. While the video does not appear to show the customer striking the woman, some viewers questioned whether physically escorting her out of the restaurant could still carry legal risks.

One commenter wrote, "Preventing crime is important, but personal safety should always come first, with incidents handled through the proper legal authorities."

Risking your own safety is not worth it. If someone does something illegal, your best option is to alert the proper authorities. Several commenters argued that incidents like this are better handled by law enforcement or restaurant staff.

The clip continued to generate discussion, with commenters divided over whether customers should intervene in suspected thefts or leave those situations to employees or law enforcement.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the incident or the claims made about what occurred before the video began.

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Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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