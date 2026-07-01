Woman’s Minnesota IHOP “Takeover” Video Sparks Debate

A woman's video from a Minnesota IHOP prompted discussion online after she described the crowd as a "takeover."

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In the video that a woman posted to X, she is recording herself leaving an IHOP in Minnesota. Behind her is a large group of people, many of whom appear to be wearing traditional Somali clothing.

Woman goes to an IHOP in Minnesota and it’s literally filled with Somalis.



We are being invaded. pic.twitter.com/F57oqqvGqI — American AF ?? (@iAnonPatriot) June 30, 2026

What exactly is a "takeover"?

The woman leaves the restaurant and whispers into the camera, "There's literally 50 plus f--king Somalians all over IHOP. I don't understand. The entire restaurant's full. Look, I'm not racist, but that's a takeover."

She then pans the camera back toward the restaurant, showing several people wearing traditional Somali clothing. The video does not indicate why the group had gathered.

Minnesota has the largest community of Somali immigrants in the country, with nearly 80,000 living there. Some of the first Somali immigrants came to the state in the 1990s, when their country was being ravaged by a civil war. Those who immigrated found work at a Marshall meat-packing plant.

Minnesota author Ahmed Ismail Yusuf, who wrote the book Somalis in Minnesota, said, "Those people who were hired, they brought their families. And when they brought their families with them, their families of course brought their children with them."

The comments on the video all seem to agree with this woman's misinterpretation of this encounter. There are some who have quoted the post, saying things like "Do you think she knows she’s also brown? Or has the conservative brainwashing made her think she’s white?"

One user said, "It’s the INTERNATIONAL House of Pancakes."

America is a country of immigrants and founded on immigration. These residents pay their taxes just like everybody else. If you want to leave in a situation like that, no one is stopping you.

The video drew a mix of criticism and support, with users debating immigration, cultural diversity and the woman's characterization of the crowd.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identities of the people shown in the video or the circumstances surrounding the gathering, which is based solely on the creator's account shared on X.