Video of Adult Dressed Like Little Girl Has People Outraged

A viral clip making the rounds online has quite a few people upset. According to X user @JoeyMannarino, it features a "grown man dressed up like a little girl, creeping around the kids' candy aisle" while someone films him. The X user called it "the trans movement in real time."

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What's shown in the clip, however, is a person dressed in what could be described as a white and royal blue tea party dress. The person has long hair, bright red lipstick, and high heels.

The clip opens with the person filming asking them if they "wanna get some candy," to which the person says yes and begins to trot down the aisle of a store, trying to decide what they want.

A grown man dressed up like a little girl, creeping around the kids’ candy aisle filming himself going “Wanna get some candy?”



This is the trans movement in real time.



Mental illness, fetish, and straight-up predator behavior all rolled into one. pic.twitter.com/WrsoitV8qS — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarino) July 22, 2026

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One Person Described Their Behavior as 'Straight-Up Predator'

After looking around a bit, the dressed-up person returns to the person filming with a Reese's candy bar in hand, saying that's the candy they want. The clip ends there, but it left the comments wide open for opinions, and people certainly shared them.

One person described how they interpreted the clip, writing, "They're living out their fetishes in public using everyone else as props." Meanwhile, another went into a bit more detail on how they perceived the whole scenario, believing the person featured in the clip identifies as trans. They wrote, "Trans is a fetish, thats it. They weren't born in the wrong body. They get off cross dressing and forcing people to participate in their live action role play game. Thats literally all it is, a fetish. Its not an identity or ones true self."

Another shared a similar take, writing, "Yeah this isnt a trans this is a dude with a sissy/cross-dressing fetish."

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They're living out their fetishes in public using everyone else as props. The government has told them to do what they will. It's satanic. pic.twitter.com/jSsNNjYGMl — StormyT ? (@OutLikeA_Lamb) July 22, 2026

But another came into the comments with an even stronger response, calling the clip "TRULY DISTURBING!" and adding, "I have a 7 and 10 yr old girls! HOW THE F--K DO I EXPLAIN THIS?? They're curious and ask questions all the time! Do I make them live in fear by telling them this is a dangerous stranger? And traumatize them forever? Or do I pretend to not see to save my kids??"

While the video itself doesn't confirm how the person identifies, one commenter did share another point of view, writing, "Cross dressing and being transgender are two different things. You're safer around trans people than cosplayers."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify when or where the video was recorded or the identity of the person featured in the clip.