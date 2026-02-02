Skip to Content
Forget ANTM, Tyra Banks wants her legacy to be hot ice cream: “I want that to live forever”

Have we heard this before?

6:30 AM CST on February 2, 2026

tyra banks in front of an ice cream cooler, tyra banks speaking in an interview, tyra banks holding an ice cream cone with two scoops
@smizeanddream/TikTok

A documentary titled Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model is set to hit Netflix on February 16th. However, Tyra Banks doesn't want ANTM or her modeling career to define her legacy...that spot is reserved for hot ice cream.

Featured Video

Last year, Banks announced her new "hot ice cream" business through her sMiZE & Dream dessert brand. A lot of people tried the creation, which was only available in Australia. The reactions were mixed.

Banks recently appeared on The Jermaine Plane Podcast and spoke about her legacy. While she's proud of what she accomplished as a model, she thinks ice cream is a more lasting endeavour.

“The legacy, the real legacy, I want it to be ice cream. I really do,” Banks explained. "With modeling, it’s like an athlete, it’s over. The ice cream, I want that to live forever.”

Fans react to Tyra Banks' legacy hopes

While some people think Banks' recent behavior over her hot ice cream is bizarre, many think it's just par for the course for the supermodel. After all, Banks has always been eccentric.

@smizeanddream

Our super-popular Fairy Dough Diva ice cream just got a HOT makeover… and she drops TODAY! ?✨ Meet the Fairy Dough Diva HOT MAMA ?… she’s reimagined as hot ice cream, love. Silky, smooth, and sippable-warm — and no, she’s not melted ice cream — she’s a hot original, not a hot mess. ?? This Diva is TyTy’s innovation in a couture SMiZE cup — buttery vanilla biscuit–infused hot cream, topped with Chantilly, rainbow hundreds & thousands, and finished with a slice of our super-buttery house-made fairy dough crunch biscuit. ? This Diva is in demand — but only for ONE WEEK. After that? Poof. Her curtain will close. ?? Catch her now at our Darling Harbour flagship in Sydney. ✨ #sydneyfood #SMiZEandDREAM #icecreamsydney

♬ original sound - SMiZE & DREAM
Over on Reddit's r/popculturechat, people had a lot to say. "Oh, she's just being Tyra," posted r/CarbyMcBagel.

"This is how she sells, it’s her only move," agreed u/Stinkycheese8001. "Every single thing is her lifelong dream, her biggest goal, THE big thing in her life."

"I think this is pretty tame compared to her antics on America’s Next Top Model and her absolutely unhinged talk show back in the noughties, lol," wrote u/FleetwoodSpac.

"Her legacy (imo) will be destroying women's hair on ANTM and contributing to the 00s diet culture," agreed u/eatingpopcorn_lol.

The real question is: Is hot ice cream good? One Redditor who claims to have been there shone a light on this, saying, "This is even funnier to anyone who has been to her hot ice cream store in Sydney." u/hamsterdanceonrepeat continued, "And yes, it’s exactly what you think, she serves melted ice cream."

