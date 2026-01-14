President Donald Trump appeared to walk back a familiar promise after reporters pressed him about $2K checks tied to tariff revenue. The moment came during a wide-ranging interview with White House correspondents Katie Rogers and Tyler Pager. When Rogers brought up the topic, Trump seemed unsure if he had ever made such a pledge.
Trump pointed to tariffs while dodging specifics
Audio from the interview showed Rogers beginning a question about the checks. However, Trump quickly interrupted. "I did do that? When did I do that?" he asked.
Although Trump then shifted topics, he did not fully dismiss the idea. Instead, he referenced a separate payment to the military, which came from Congressionally-allocated housing subsidies and not the Trump administration itself. The reporters followed up to clarify whether Americans would still see the promised tariff checks.
Trump appeared to conflate multiple proposals. "Yeah, I’m thinking — well, I did $1,776 for the military," he said. Then, Tyler Pager asked simply, "When will those Americans get those checks?"
Trump responded that tariff revenue was "so substantial" he could send $2,000 "toward the end of the year." Still, he did not explain why he first denied making the promise.
Meanwhile, Americans continue to wait for other promised payouts. Earlier, Trump had floated $5K dividend checks tied to alleged savings from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. However, those payments also failed to materialize.
Social media reactions mocked the confusion
On social media, critics responded to Trump's confusion. @DarrigoMelanie tweeted, "You were never getting $2000 tariff rebate checks, the same way you were never getting $5000 DOGE refund checks. But Trump doubled his family’s net worth. Congratulations, you got conned."
Meanwhile, @1goodtern wrote, "I just eyerolled so hard my eyeballs turned into Wonder Woman."
Others pointed to Trump’s past broken promises. @somervilleny noted, "He promised middle-class Americans a 20% tax cut right before the 2018 midterms. Anyone who still believes this lying schmoo about anything needs serious help."
"He did not give the military money. He reallocated funds already provided for military housing assistance," @Shiptech90 pointed out. "Huge lie. There is NO money rolling in from foreign countries. He taxed the sh*t out of Americans. He can't give out a f*cking dime with Congress. F*cking con man."
Some users focused on the motive of offering these checks to voters. "The checks are promised to get votes," said @Rajatsoni. "Once you vote, the checks disappear." Still others mocked Trump’s business ventures, particularly the Trump Mobile phones that have yet to materialize. @DayleBrand added, "Trump hadn't even delivered his $100 Trump phones."
