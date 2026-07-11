‘I’d Seriously Pay Extra for Adult-Only Flights’: A Reddit Post About a Toddler Causing an Hour-Long Delay Has Divided the Comment Section

A Reddit post describing a toddler who caused a flight delay of more than an hour sparked debate over airline safety rules and parenting, drawing more than 5,700 upvotes on r/Vent. As the thread grew, some commenters defended the parents, arguing they were likely having a far more difficult experience than the delayed passengers.

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Commenters debated where empathy should lie in situations like these.

According to the original poster, the incident happened on a flight departing from Sweden. They wrote that the aircraft was ready for takeoff when a three-year-old child refused to remain in their assigned seat. Because the child could not legally travel on a parent’s lap, the crew reportedly spent about 10 minutes trying to help the family before asking them to leave the aircraft.

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The OP wrote that the delay extended beyond the family’s departure. According to the update, the plane returned to the gate so the family’s checked baggage could be removed. The crew then reportedly recalculated the aircraft’s weight and balance, refueled the plane, and waited for a new departure slot. The poster estimated the process delayed the flight by more than an hour.

“It’s a f—ing Friday night, we just want to get home,” they wrote. They later added, “I would seriously pay extra to go on adult-only flights.”

Many commenters said the crew followed the rules

Several users argued that flight attendants were following required safety procedures.. “I think any passenger of any age that causes a takeoff delay more than 10 minutes should be made to deboard,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “It’s required that you are seated during takeoff. If you can’t do that, you need to be off the plane.”

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Several commenters also said a lengthy delay can have consequences beyond arriving home late. A user even wrote, “I really wish they would do adult-only flights too. I cannot stand kids on flights.”

Concerned Reddit users urge you to think about parents

Not everyone was in favor of the original poster’s frustration. Several Reddit users said the family’s experience was probably more stressful than the delay itself.

One commenter described a similar experience, writing that a family member with developmental disabilities had also been asked to leave a flight and calling it “tough for everyone, but especially tough for the parents.”

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Others said public meltdowns are not always the result of poor parenting. Some noted that children with autism or other developmental conditions can become overwhelmed in unfamiliar environments like airports and flights. “There’s a difference in my attitude when a parent is trying,” one commenter wrote. “It’s when they don’t try I get pissed.”

Many users agreed on one point: airline crews must prioritize safety for all passengers, regardless of the circumstances. The thread stays active and continues to draw replies from people sharing their own experiences.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this Reddit post. The details above reflect the original poster’s account u/Ava_Strange as shared on r/Vent. The identities of those involved and the circumstances surrounding the reported delay have not been independently confirmed.