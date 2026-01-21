Skip to Content
“Slow cooking yourself”: Woman who uses a heating pad nightly shows her “toasted skin syndrome”

The internet can't believe this woman's mega heat rash.

12:00 PM CST on January 21, 2026

Left: Woman in a gray sweatshirt in the middle of turning around, text overlay reads, "My friend sleeps with a heating pad every night and this is what her back looks like!" Right: Woman's back visible as she lifts up her hoodie, the skin on her back is mottled and webbed from a condition called "toasted skin syndrome."
@teezubal/TikTok

A TikTok video showing the aftermath of sleeping with a heating pad has left viewers stunned.

In the now-viral clip, a woman named Meagan lifts her shirt to reveal a red-and-brown, net-like rash covering her entire back, damage commenters quickly identified as "toasted skin syndrome."

While Meagan brushed it off as harmless ("It's fine," she said), medical-minded viewers warned the condition can worsen with continued heat exposure ("No Meagan, it's not fine").

The TikTok video, shared by concerned friend @teezubal on Jan. 19, 2026, has racked up over 43 million views and 50,000 comments in just two days.

The video's onscreen text read, "My friend sleeps with a heating pad every night and this is what her back looks like." @teezubal revealed the telltale fishnet patterned rash covering her friend’s back
@teezubal/TikTok

The video's onscreen text read, "My friend sleeps with a heating pad every night and this is what her back looks like."

@teezubal revealed the telltale fishnet-patterned rash covering her friend’s back and explained that although Meagan sleeps with a heating pad regularly, she didn’t that night. 

“She hasn't laid on it tonight,” @teezubal said. “This is just how her skin is now. Do you think that's normal?”

Meagan brushed her friend off and said, “It's fine. I promise.” 

What is "toasted skin syndrome"?

Toasted skin, or erythema ab igne (EAI), is a rare rash caused by long-term exposure to low heat. It progresses from mild pink blotches to a red and brown net-like pattern that is often painless, but sometimes itchy.

Advanced cases of EAI can progress into severe blistering and thickening of the skin caused by second or even third or fourth degree burns.

The rash is linked to overuse of heating pads, laptops, or seat heaters, and overexposure to heat sources at close range. Although mild cases can develop over weeks or years, EAI is often reversible.  

“It’s normal for chronic pain patients. It’s called toasted skin syndrome,” wrote TikTok user Madnic0330.

@madnic0330/TikTok
“No Megan it’s not fine…” wrote DacoldestY.

@dacoldesty/TikTok  

“I’m sorry but I would literally be panicking and calling 911,” chimed in another TikTok user.

@intourdagger4thelasttime/TikTok  
“Slow cooking yourself is something else.”

@urlittlesongbird/TikTok  

“Guys please don’t roast her in the comments; she’s already well-done.”

@heyitskayla87/TikTok  
@teezubal did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok.

Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

Advertisement