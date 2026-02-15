Get ready for more “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”: Paramount will expand the franchise with new restaurants, toys, and a YouTube series

The TMNT franchise has been beloved for decades, and the most recent animated film adaptation, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, was a huge hit. Now, Paramount is going all in on the pizza-loving, sewer-dwelling, butt-kicking turtles.

Featured Video

The fun will start with a new YouTube show launching this year called Teeny Mutant Ninja Turtles, a 30-episode CG-animated series that follows the titular turtles during their early days of ninja training. The episodes will be targeted to young viewers and will be four minutes long (via THR).

Paramount also revealed a global, multi-year licensing agreement with Mattel to develop a range of TMNT products. That will include action figures, playsets, accessories, vehicles, games, collectibles, role play, and more. The rollout is expected to begin next year.

The coolest thing on the line-up? Restaurants! The plan is to open Ninja Turtle-themed pizzerias in Santa Monica, CA, Monterrey, Mexico, and Sao Paulo, Brazil, later this year.

Advertisement

Paramount talks TMNT

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is full of action, humor, and heart, and showcases relationships that have resonated with generations of fans worldwide,” Paramount’s president of global products & experiences, Josh Silverman, said in a statement.

“Continuing the Turtles’ adventures through products and experiences enables consumers to embark on their own journey. Whether it’s watching a movie, wearing a costume, playing with action figures or reading a book, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has made an impact not only on people’s lives but on pop culture in ways that few franchises can claim," he continued.

“Our new offerings continue the growth of this incredible property and demonstrate new ways for global audiences of all ages to relate to these stories and characters," he added.

Advertisement

Fans react to the TMNT news

While some fans are excited about this mega announcement, others are not confident in Paramount, especially since they cancelled Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Many people took to social media to share their thoughts on the news.

Sharing hopes...

I hope they actually serve 80s-style NYC slices and not just a gimmick. — the den (@coco_zini) February 11, 2026

Advertisement

...And good ideas.

It has to be a buffet to be successful. — Aaron Jackson (@AaronJa68879683) February 11, 2026

We will be seated.

Advertisement

Fair point.

All cool, but if Paramount were truly serious they wouldn’t have canceled the live-action Last Ronin movie or Tales of the TMNT. https://t.co/umJUPedcsh — Richard Newby - Illegitimi non carborundum (@NewbyRichard3) February 10, 2026

Unfortunate.

Paramount: yeah so we’re gonna go ahead and cancel the next two seasons of Tales that we already greenlit.



Also Paramount: WE’RE GOING ALL IN ON TMNT!!!! https://t.co/IRNzmcduWi pic.twitter.com/3dfBoZdsfB — ThePeakTMNT (@ThePeakTMNT) February 11, 2026

Advertisement

Lots to consider.

Start them young.

Preschool TMNT is wild… but lowkey smart. Gotta hook fans early. — quick movie scenes (@quickmoviex) February 10, 2026

Advertisement

What matters.

Please let them make good toys ? — Teenagemutantninjafangirl (@TMNT4ev) February 11, 2026

Hopeful.

I'm very excited about TMNT's future with Mattel. They did some fantastic work with the TMNTxMOTU crossover and I can't wait see their take on Mutant Mayhem and other versions. pic.twitter.com/zVX18L1hYA — Andrew Joustra ????? (@AJoustra) February 11, 2026

Advertisement

Is it too late?

A TMNT Pizza chain in the early 90's would've been like printing money — 6 Mile's Own (@SeanTheTerrible) February 11, 2026

Only one way to find out...

Me Day 1 at the nearest establishment getting involved with TMNT inspired pizza: https://t.co/UWtPLhZb11 pic.twitter.com/UjNOI3Lplf — Sammy J Jonah Jameson (@SammyJReacts) February 11, 2026

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

