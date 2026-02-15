Skip to Content
Entertainment

Get ready for more “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”: Paramount will expand the franchise with new restaurants, toys, and a YouTube series

Paramount knows they have gold with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

5:00 AM CST on February 15, 2026

teenage mutant ninja turtles as kids next to a tweet that says "Preschool TMNT is wild, gotta hook fans early"
Paramount/Deme2780/Shutterstock/@quickmoviex/X

The TMNT franchise has been beloved for decades, and the most recent animated film adaptation, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, was a huge hit. Now, Paramount is going all in on the pizza-loving, sewer-dwelling, butt-kicking turtles.

The fun will start with a new YouTube show launching this year called Teeny Mutant Ninja Turtles, a 30-episode CG-animated series that follows the titular turtles during their early days of ninja training. The episodes will be targeted to young viewers and will be four minutes long (via THR).

Paramount also revealed a global, multi-year licensing agreement with Mattel to develop a range of TMNT products. That will include action figures, playsets, accessories, vehicles, games, collectibles, role play, and more. The rollout is expected to begin next year.

The coolest thing on the line-up? Restaurants! The plan is to open Ninja Turtle-themed pizzerias in Santa Monica, CA, Monterrey, Mexico, and Sao Paulo, Brazil, later this year.

Paramount talks TMNT

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is full of action, humor, and heart, and showcases relationships that have resonated with generations of fans worldwide,” Paramount’s president of global products & experiences, Josh Silverman, said in a statement.

“Continuing the Turtles’ adventures through products and experiences enables consumers to embark on their own journey. Whether it’s watching a movie, wearing a costume, playing with action figures or reading a book, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has made an impact not only on people’s lives but on pop culture in ways that few franchises can claim," he continued.

“Our new offerings continue the growth of this incredible property and demonstrate new ways for global audiences of all ages to relate to these stories and characters," he added.

Fans react to the TMNT news

While some fans are excited about this mega announcement, others are not confident in Paramount, especially since they cancelled Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Many people took to social media to share their thoughts on the news.

Sharing hopes...

...And good ideas.

We will be seated.

Fair point.

Unfortunate.

Lots to consider.

Start them young.

What matters.

Hopeful.

Is it too late?

Only one way to find out...

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

