The “Staples Baddie” is doing better marketing than Staples ever did

Staples spent decades known for paper, toner, and emergency office runs, despite having many other options and merchandise available for customers. But on TikTok, a proclaimed "Staples Baddie" flipped that image with playful and fun videos filmed while on the job to showcase those forgotten items and services.

TikToker @blivxx, who appeared to work at Staples, showed off custom mugs, prints, planners, and notebooks.

Comments rolled in from people who admitted they had no idea those services existed. Although the brand had long struggled with customer engagement, this employee treated the store like a creative playground rather than a supply closet.

Staples Baddie helps TikTok discover hidden services

@blivxx's goal isn't to pitch products like an ad, which would have potentially landed flat with viewers. Instead, she framed them as things she wished customers would try. She talked about seeing unused services every shift and feeling disappointed that no one ordered them.

TikToker Julie Turkel (@julieturkel) contextualized why the viral videos felt so unusual.

She explained, "About 15, maybe 20 years ago, I was hired by Staples as a consultant to help them with this issue that they have with their brand perception." At the time, Staples considered expanding into bigger lifestyle categories. The company backed away because it guarded its image carefully, according to Turkel.

Still, the “Staples Baddie” showed off all kinds of different things Staples had available on its shelves, from cute planners and notebooks to handy office supplies that were languishing on the shelves.

Turkel added that the videos were spreading fast, comparing their momentum to an old soda jingle revival. She also wondered whether Staples would embrace the attention. After all, she said, "They are very, very cautious and careful when it comes to the perception of their brand and how they want things to be promoted."

The "Staples Baddie" explained how it all started

Embracing the "Staples Baddie" nickname, @blivxx later shared a long update while doing her makeup. She explained that the early videos began as jokes. Then she realized how few people used print services. Because of that, she decided to speak directly to TikTok in her own voice.

"So I just was like, come on, y’all, get some direct mail. We can print anything," she said. Her first viral clip referenced a trending meme. After that, she kept posting and stayed unscripted.

She also admitted she never expected attention from Staples itself. Yet the company followed her account, and PR reached out to her store. "I’ve never felt job security before," she said, while describing the reaction.

As her following jumped from 60K to over 150K, new opportunities followed. A queer magazine and other brands contacted her. Livestreams filled with fans who loved stationery, printing, and retail humor.

"The staples baddie on tiktok is making me want to print something at staples," @allisonisanime tweeted. "This is real marketing."

@fav_heatingpad added, "I’m jealous of the staples baddie on tiktok bc I probably could’ve done this when I was the print supervisor at a staples but honestly, I don’t have the rizz."

@blivxx did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

