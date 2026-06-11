‘This Job Isn’t for You’: A Fast-Food Worker Got Fired Three Hours Into Day One for Slow Burger Packing — and Reddit Is Taking Their Side

An employee was fired within three hours of their first-ever shift at a fast-food joint for burgers. The owner didn’t believe they were ready for more customers because of the speed at which the employee was packing burgers.

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A user who goes by @Educational-Keys4235 posted about the experience on Reddit's r/RecruitingHell community. Most Reddit users disagreed with the firing, saying the owner should have been more patient with a first-day worker.

According to the Redditor, it was their very first job at the food joint and would naturally need time to get the hang of things. After officially clocking in, the user was briefly trained before being left to work independently until customers arrived.

Once they began walking in, the user was asked to prepare the ingredients and assemble the burger. However, the employee struggled specifically with the speed required to wrap and pack completed burgers.

The user said that since it was their first time doing it, they were slow to figure it out, which the owner had warned them about.

Three hours into the job, and a fourth customer later, the owner decided to let the employee go. The user said, “He pulled me aside and told me that this job isn’t for me because I lack basic knowledge, and this is a job where you’re supposed to ‘learn on instinct.’”

Beyond the packing speed, the owner cited other errors from the employee's three hours on the job. Ultimately, the owner did not believe that the employee was ready to be put in a situation with more customers.

The owner apologized for the wasted time, paid the employee for three hours of work, and sent them home. They concluded the post saying, “I guess you’re not allowed to make mistakes or be slow during your first day ever at a new job.”

Reddit is in Disagreement After an Employee Was Fired Within 3 Hours of Working

The SubReddit has received nearly 10,000 upvotes and over 1,700 comments, drawing contradiction among Redditors.

Most commenters disagreed with the firing. Several also shared their own experiences of being let go quickly from a new job.

One user said, “Unless you put meat outside the bun...I don’t see why that wouldn’t be trainable…” The next one asked, “Do these managers understand it can take a little time for ‘muscle memory’ to kick in?”

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A third user said, “Speed takes time and repetition to build, even if you have a sense of urgency.”

A fourth said, “Any reasonable boss would give someone a full day at least to get up to speed, unless the employee snapped back in a way that was perceived in a bad way.”

Another commenter noted that the employee had at least been paid for the hours worked.