“Please stop”: Therapist warns more toddlers than ever need interventions because of “this one thing”

A licensed psychotherapist on TikTok is going viral after describing how she is seeing more toddlers in therapy than at any other point in her career.

In a video from Jan. 23, 2026, she asks viewers to guess what "triggers" kids as young as two, and goes on to suggest that parents ban Roblox in favor of PBS.

Research backs up her concern, with multiple studies linking early, frequent screen exposure to developmental, emotional, and physical health problems in young children.

Is too much screen time damaging the kids?

@mentalhealthwithjojo racked up over 1.2 million views with her video on the relationship between screen time and the mental health of very young children.

She reported more three-year-olds in her office in 2026 than in any other year since she started her career.

"What triggers a 2-3yo?" the caption asks.

"The majority of the behaviors that I have seen have been triggered by one thing," she said. "Can you guess what that one thing is?"

You probably can, but Jojo says her official assessments don't include questions about screen time. She has to make the extra effort, because "it's so relevant."

Jojo called out video games, specifically Roblox, which is currently mired in a scandal around its alleged lack of safeguards to protect its exceedingly young user base.

Child screen time has been a point of concern for many years now, and only becoming worse as screens become more accessible. A 2025 study by Common Sense Media found that 40 percent of kids have their own tablet by age two, and 60 percent by age six.

The health impacts likely include physical and social aspects as well as emotional aspects.

A 2020 meta-analysis that looked at 80 studies found that increased screen time correlated with aggressive behaviors, sleep issues, musculoskeletal pain, poorer diet, and even "worse executive function and motor development."

Jojo recommends that if parents can't limit screen time, they should at least switch back to the classics.

"Please stop giving your kids YouTube and Netflix," she said. "Go on PBS. Go on some old-time Disney classics."

"Something that's slow. I dunno, put on a Spanish soap opera."

"It's okay to be bored," say parents and professionals alike

In response to this still worsening crisis, adults are starting to suggest that we bring back boredom. Constant overstimulation is good for nobody, and being bored for a minute can inspire real creativity.

"IT’S OK TO BE BORED!!!!!" declared TikToker @missyrayburn. "How will they ever sit still in a classroom, church service etc."

"Why are parents SO damn scared for their kids to be bored?" asked @noooooname365. "It's OKAY to be bored. That's where imagination starts."

Over on r/TikTokCringe, Redditors were not cringing, but rather agreeing with their TikTok counterparts.

"It’s essential for kids to learn how to deal with boredom," said u/teteAtit.

"Toddlers need to develop a sense of play, and part of that is playing with them or including them in whatever you're doing a good amount of the time until they can start making up their own stories and adventures—then you're only involved 75% of the time," wrote u/Johns-schlong.

Some predicted that Roblox alternatives could provide quality entertainment for all of us.

"Honestly, a two year old getting hooked on Spanish soap operas would be hysterical," u/TheMoonDawg pointed out.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @mentalhealthwithjojo for comment via TikTok.

