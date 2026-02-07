Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“Please stop”: Therapist warns more toddlers than ever need interventions because of “this one thing”

"IT'S OK TO BE BORED!"

12:00 PM CST on February 7, 2026

Left: Blonde toddler in a blue shirt and khaki shorts crying on a carpeted staircase. Right: Psychotherapist woman in glasses looking into camera underneath text reading "What triggers a 2-3 yo?"
Carolyn Dietrich/Shutterstock/@mentalhealthwithjojo/TikTok

A licensed psychotherapist on TikTok is going viral after describing how she is seeing more toddlers in therapy than at any other point in her career.

Featured Video

In a video from Jan. 23, 2026, she asks viewers to guess what "triggers" kids as young as two, and goes on to suggest that parents ban Roblox in favor of PBS.

Research backs up her concern, with multiple studies linking early, frequent screen exposure to developmental, emotional, and physical health problems in young children.

Is too much screen time damaging the kids?

Advertisement

@mentalhealthwithjojo racked up over 1.2 million views with her video on the relationship between screen time and the mental health of very young children.

She reported more three-year-olds in her office in 2026 than in any other year since she started her career.

"What triggers a 2-3yo?" the caption asks.

"The majority of the behaviors that I have seen have been triggered by one thing," she said. "Can you guess what that one thing is?"

Advertisement

You probably can, but Jojo says her official assessments don't include questions about screen time. She has to make the extra effort, because "it's so relevant."

Jojo called out video games, specifically Roblox, which is currently mired in a scandal around its alleged lack of safeguards to protect its exceedingly young user base.

Child screen time has been a point of concern for many years now, and only becoming worse as screens become more accessible. A 2025 study by Common Sense Media found that 40 percent of kids have their own tablet by age two, and 60 percent by age six.

The health impacts likely include physical and social aspects as well as emotional aspects.

Advertisement

A 2020 meta-analysis that looked at 80 studies found that increased screen time correlated with aggressive behaviors, sleep issues, musculoskeletal pain, poorer diet, and even "worse executive function and motor development."

Jojo recommends that if parents can't limit screen time, they should at least switch back to the classics.

"Please stop giving your kids YouTube and Netflix," she said. "Go on PBS. Go on some old-time Disney classics."

"Something that's slow. I dunno, put on a Spanish soap opera."

Advertisement

"It's okay to be bored," say parents and professionals alike

In response to this still worsening crisis, adults are starting to suggest that we bring back boredom. Constant overstimulation is good for nobody, and being bored for a minute can inspire real creativity.

"IT’S OK TO BE BORED!!!!!" declared TikToker @missyrayburn. "How will they ever sit still in a classroom, church service etc."

TikTok comments including one reading "IT’S OK TO BE BORED!!!!! How will they ever sit still in a classroom, church service etc"
@mentalhealthwithjojo/TikTok
Advertisement

"Why are parents SO damn scared for their kids to be bored?" asked @noooooname365. "It's OKAY to be bored. That's where imagination starts."

Over on r/TikTokCringe, Redditors were not cringing, but rather agreeing with their TikTok counterparts.

"It’s essential for kids to learn how to deal with boredom," said u/teteAtit.

Reddit comment reading "This is really it. Toddlers need to develop a sense of play, and part of that is playing with them or including them in whatever you're doing a good amount of the time until they can start making up their own stories and adventures - then you're only involved 75% of the time. The good news is you can make chores fun, they just take twice as long."
u/Johns-schlong via Reddit
Advertisement

"Toddlers need to develop a sense of play, and part of that is playing with them or including them in whatever you're doing a good amount of the time until they can start making up their own stories and adventures—then you're only involved 75% of the time," wrote u/Johns-schlong.

Some predicted that Roblox alternatives could provide quality entertainment for all of us.

"Honestly, a two year old getting hooked on Spanish soap operas would be hysterical," u/TheMoonDawg pointed out.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to @mentalhealthwithjojo for comment via TikTok.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

“Let people live”: Sedated dematting videos go viral, raising safety questions

Saving someone’s severely tangled hair through a prolonged, painful dematting procedure to remove layers of knots.

February 7, 2026
Culture

19 video games with the least possible amount of stress

For when you want to relax.

February 7, 2026
Culture

“21 souls in one meal is crazy”: Florida man makes iguana tacos as cold-stunned reptiles fall from trees

"Everybody is hating but this is the definition of ethical meat eating."

February 7, 2026
Culture

“Incredible landscape”: These tourist hot spots were actually worth the hype—according to Redditors

"I'm sure summer crowds make it miserable..."

February 7, 2026
Trending

“And I’ll do it again”: Man opens a tool at Home Depot, uses it, and puts it back. Ethics discourse follows

A Home Depot doer got more done—without buying anything.

February 7, 2026
Entertainment

A random Chris Hemsworth interview has “Supernatural” fans in a frenzy for one very specific reason

Did Chris know what he was doing?

February 6, 2026
Advertisement