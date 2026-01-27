The “nastiest angle” TikTok trend targets ICE, literally: “Do they think people aren’t going to eventually retaliate?”

A new TikTok trend warns of the "nastiest angle" in people's homes following reports of ICE busting down doors without warrants. These videos might actually send some feds to users' houses, as they don't take kindly to anything that could be perceived as a threat.

Pointing a gun at your front door and calling out ICE could definitely qualify, but the trend isn't stopping.

The nastiest angle to shoot an ICE agent

If you're confused by all the talk about the "nastiest angle" on TikTok, try replacing the word "nastiest" with "best." Combined with captions mentioning ICE, the trend starts to make sense.

These videos took off in mid-January, about a week after ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renée Good as she attempted to observe the agency's activity in Minneapolis. Soon after, reports surfaced of agents going door-to-door in immigrant neighborhoods, demanding papers and breaking down doors without a warrant.

Warrantless entry like this is a blatant violation of the Fourth Amendment, as a judge ruled on Saturday.

Americans notoriously love their constitutional rights—especially gun owners. These factors combined to produce videos of TikTokers showing the sight angles they can achieve in their homes, should someone try to enter without permission.

One by @2020dennis shows him lying on cabinets in the laundry room with a gun balanced atop the door, pointing outward toward the entryway. That clip gained 8.8 million views.

"POV: You're trying to call, but ICE is going door to door, and I've got the nastiest angle," the caption reads.

"If you break down this door," wrote @edenthebus in their entry. "Just know I've experienced pushing a squad of 3 in ABI."

The four-million-view video shows him perched just above his front door with a rifle.

"What are these ICE agents going to expect?"

This type of posting is risky—federal agents have shown up on doorsteps due to "jokes" about harming their own. Some leftists warn against making actionable statements online, which they often call "fedposting."

Should this qualify, the FBI is going to need to clock some overtime. The hashtag #nastiestangle on TikTok alone boasts over 135 videos so far, with many more untagged.

Even middle-aged nurses like @recovery.means.life are getting over a million views with this trend.

What may be even more concerning to this administration is the fact that the ICE raids seem to be fueling the "nastiest angle" trend as videos increasingly target the agency. Commentators are pointing out that this kind of violent mass ire against federal agents is truly a historic moment.

"That's the energy, man, that your workplace has created, is where people are willingly posting videos of themselves on the internet being like, 'yeah, if you come into my house I'm going to [expletive] kill you," said @hawkpodcasts with a wide-eyed look to the camera.

Popular TikToker @johnridgeway thinks it's no joke, predicting that the trend represents a real threat to ICE, as opposed to a mom in a car with her dog.

"Genuinely, what are these ICE agents going to expect if they actually go through with this door-to-door thing?" he asked. "Do they think people aren't going to eventually retaliate?"

