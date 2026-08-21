Krispy Kreme’s Limited-Edition Pokémon Donuts Have Gone Viral — Fans Are Divided Over the 400 Calories Per Donut

Krispy Kreme’s viral Pokémon Donuts have sparked quite the divide on the internet. The donuts are part of a collaboration to celebrate 30 years of the Japanese franchise. Fans of the anime are left split on whether or not these donuts are worth the calories.

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According to Krispy Kreme’s official website, fans could choose from designs featuring Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Jigglypuff, Charizard, and a Poké Ball design. Each one was filled with classic yet delicious flavors.

Flavors included vanilla, chocolate, marshmallow, and lemon. The collaboration was widely described on social media as a must-have limited-edition treat. Many fans shared their experiences with the donuts on social media.

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@vhill123 on TikTok is one such user who went viral for giving followers a glimpse of what they’re in for and might be missing out on. Even the box had pictures of fan-favorite characters, just like the dessert itself.

In addition to featuring the box, the user also paired it with the show’s theme song, sparking nostalgia with their followers. With over 2.5 million views as of publication, followers shared their thoughts on the box of donuts in the comments.

Krispy Kreme’s Pokémon Donuts Sparked a Divide…

On TikTok, many wanted to join the hype and claimed they had serious FOMO for being unable to get their hands on the limited-edition dessert. A user even mentioned, “I’m jealous of everyone cause my ghetto a** town doesn’t have a Krispy Kreme.”

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Others who visited their nearest store were able to get their hands on one particular variety because it was the only type available. A user shared a snippet of only being offered Charizard donuts.

Krispy Kreme releases new Pokémon 30th anniversary themed donuts



Each one is nearly 400 calories and around 30 grams of sugar



For comparison, a standard glazed donut ie is 190 calories and 10 grams of sugar



Donuts include: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Jigglypuff… pic.twitter.com/Yx3GlQeXk9 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 20, 2026

Another did a play on words with a line from the theme song that has “Gotta catch them all!” Instead, the user noted, “Gotta eat them all.” Speaking of eating, the X account @WallStreetApes found something that health enthusiasts found concerning.

According to the account’s findings, each treat had almost 400 calories and 30 grams of sugar. Using AI, the X account uncovered the nutritional value of each of them, sparking a divide in the comments.

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I ate 2 already pic.twitter.com/PUFT61ztSI — Rob Brunello (@RobBrunello) August 20, 2026

An individual addressed the nutritional value and diets, saying, “I don’t believe the average weight loss plan includes a trip to Krispy Kreme. One more mentioned, “Krispy Kreme is a sugar bomb.”

Another contradicted this remark and claimed that it could be eaten in moderation. They stated, “That’s an insane amount of sugar for sure, but they’re supposed to be a treat, and it’s one per person. I don’t see a problem.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the nutritional information cited by @WallStreetApes. Readers seeking accurate calorie and sugar content should consult Krispy Kreme's official nutritional disclosures. The details above reflect content shared on TikTok by @vhill123 and on X by @WallStreetApes.