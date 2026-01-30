Skip to Content
Entertainment

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is getting a spin-off starring Chase Infiniti called “The Testament”—what we know so far

Fans mourning Infiniti's Oscar snub will get the chance to watch her again soon.

4:00 AM CST on January 30, 2026

chase infiniti in one battle after another vs the testament
Warner Bros./Disney+ via Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale is getting a sequel series called The Testaments starring Chase Infiniti, focusing on the next generation of young women in Gilead.

Infiniti rose to fame last year in her breakout role in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another. While Infiniti was snubbed of an Oscar nomination, she has earned a Golden Globe nomination as well as an Actor Award nod for her performance.

Soon, fans will see her in The Testaments, which is debuting on Hulu on April 8th.

What is The Testaments about?

The Testaments is based on Margaret Atwood's 2019 book. The spin-off series will star Infiniti as Agnes/Hannah, the daughter of Elisabeth Moss' character from The Handmaid’s Tale. While Moss has not been confirmed for The Testaments, she is signed on as a producer. Meanwhile, Ann Dowd will be returning as Aunt Lydia.

You can read the show's official description below:

“An evolution of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name and is a dramatic coming-of-age story set in Gilead. The series follows young teens Agnes, dutiful and pious, and Daisy, a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders. As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future.”

The show is also set to star Lucy Halliday, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, and Birva Pandya.

Fans react to The Testaments

People are excited to return to the world of The Handmaid's Tale. "Intrigued by the focus on the next generation in Gilead. Hope it dives deeper into resistance and hope amid the oppression," wrote @makerz_king on X, adding, "Hulu, don't let us down."

Fans are also stoked for Chase Infiniti's starring role. "Chase Infiniti as one of the young women in Gilead sounds intense — super excited to see how they handle the next gen's struggle," said @iamankitpande.

It doesn't exactly look happy, though, as @husseiinb pointed out on X, writing, "Another season of trauma but make it young adult dystopia.

"The most unsettling part is how relevant this world still feels," agreed @Nevil_XD. "The Testaments might hit even closer to home than the original."

Over on Reddit, u/Hello_my_name_is shared the same sentiment: "I mean, Ann Dowd is absolutely amazing, and it's good they recognize that. But this will just be more misery porn for 6+ seasons where victory/freedom is snatched from the good guys at the last moment every time over and over again, right?"

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

