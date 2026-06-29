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‘That Manager Was Awful’: A Father Says True Religion Called Eight Officers on His Teen Daughter Over Jeans She Didn’t Steal

12:17 PM CDT on June 29, 2026

Manager accuses father and daughter of stealing jeans

Manager accuses father and daughter of stealing jeans

|X/@theMakarioz

A video shared on X by @theMakarioz shows a man filming a police response inside a True Religion store at Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge, Virginia.

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According to the man in the video, the store manager called police and accused his 14-year-old daughter of stealing a pair of jeans.

The father said the jeans were purchased at another store during the same visit and that he offered to show a receipt before police were called.

The footage shows multiple officers, including one identified as T. Vargas, interacting with the family both inside the store and outside in the mall corridor.

The father said the manager called police without accepting the family's explanation.

One commenter suggested shoppers carrying bags from other stores should announce themselves proactively before browsing, and wrote, "NORMAL HUMAN BEHAVIOR: Hello, I am entering your store with similar products if you'd like to check before we start shopping. (yelling and making a scene only make you look guilty) but you do you."

Another commenter recognized the location from prior visits and wrote, "I know this store. Even though I haven't been in Potomac Mills in years I know exactly where this is and that is crazy."

The video shows officers speaking with the family and examining the situation. The post did not specify whether any charges were filed against the manager, the father, or the daughter.

https://twitter.com/xDisco27/status/2071551185518031298?s=20

One commenter criticized the store's handling of the situation, writing "That manager was awful. The policy is stupid. The store was wrong."

Another commenter also criticized the manager's judgment, and wrote, "Causing a massive scene over a misunderstanding is peak ENTITLEMENT."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @theMakarioz. The identities of the father, the daughter, and the store manager have not been confirmed, and the location within Potomac Mills mall has not been independently verified.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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