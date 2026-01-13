Teyana Taylor just won a Golden Globe, which is bringing the Internet back to her episode of My Super Sweet Sixteen.

This week, Taylor won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in One Battle After Another. While Taylor's acting career is only getting started, she's been working ever since she was a teenager. In 2006, at age 15, Taylor made waves for choreographing the music video for Beyoncé's "Ring the Alarm."

Back in 2007, Taylor was in the spotlight for appearing in an episode of MTV's My Super Sweet Sixteen. The show was known for showcasing the lavish parties thrown for rich (and often spoiled) teenagers.

However, despite her incredibly over-the-top party, which featured an appearance by Pharrell Williams, Taylor came off incredibly likable. Unlike many of the teens who appeared on the show, Taylor seemed genuinely grateful for her extravagant gifts, which included a Range Rover.

Since that iconic appearance on MTV, Taylor has had an incredible music career. This year, she received her first Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album for Escape Room.

Recently, Taylor spoke about the MTV experience while taking one of Vanity Fair's lie detector tests. You can watch a clip here.

Reddit loves Teyana Taylor's My Super Sweet Sixteen episode

Now that people are learning more about Teyana Taylor, they're loving the energy she has always brought to the table. The old clip resurfaced on the r/Fauxmoi subreddit after Taylor's Globes win, and folks have a lot of positive things to say about her.

She's always been cool.

Meanwhile, a lot of people are celebrating Taylor's Golden Globe win.

Stole the show with minimal screentime.

A bright future.

