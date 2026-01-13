Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Entertainment

Teyana Taylor’s “My Super Sweet 16” episode resurges after her Golden Globe win

Captivated then, captivated now.

11:00 AM CST on January 13, 2026

teyana taylor my super sweet 16 mtv first tv apperance
MTV/YouTube

Teyana Taylor just won a Golden Globe, which is bringing the Internet back to her episode of My Super Sweet Sixteen.

Featured Video

This week, Taylor won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in One Battle After Another. While Taylor's acting career is only getting started, she's been working ever since she was a teenager. In 2006, at age 15, Taylor made waves for choreographing the music video for Beyoncé's "Ring the Alarm."

MTV/YouTube

Back in 2007, Taylor was in the spotlight for appearing in an episode of MTV's My Super Sweet Sixteen. The show was known for showcasing the lavish parties thrown for rich (and often spoiled) teenagers.

Advertisement

However, despite her incredibly over-the-top party, which featured an appearance by Pharrell Williams, Taylor came off incredibly likable. Unlike many of the teens who appeared on the show, Taylor seemed genuinely grateful for her extravagant gifts, which included a Range Rover.

Since that iconic appearance on MTV, Taylor has had an incredible music career. This year, she received her first Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album for Escape Room.

Recently, Taylor spoke about the MTV experience while taking one of Vanity Fair's lie detector tests. You can watch a clip here.

Advertisement

Reddit loves Teyana Taylor's My Super Sweet Sixteen episode

Now that people are learning more about Teyana Taylor, they're loving the energy she has always brought to the table. The old clip resurfaced on the r/Fauxmoi subreddit after Taylor's Globes win, and folks have a lot of positive things to say about her.

She's always been cool.

Comment
byu/pinkstarrfish from discussion
inFauxmoi
Advertisement

Meanwhile, a lot of people are celebrating Taylor's Golden Globe win.

Comment
byu/CaptainJest from discussion
inOscars

Stole the show with minimal screentime.

Comment
byu/CaptainJest from discussion
inOscars
Advertisement

A bright future.

Comment
byu/CaptainJest from discussion
inOscars

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More:

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Viral Politics

“That’ll learn’em”: Conservative host tries to own Mark Ruffalo by deleting Avengers movies he already paid for

January 15, 2026
Entertainment

“This is not me”: Reese Witherspoon says scammers are sliding into fans’ DMs pretending to be her

"I would never reach out to you for money, for private information to create a meet-up time."

January 15, 2026
Trending

Rumors that the Starbucks unicorn frappe will return are rampant on TikTok, but is it just more 2016 nostalgia?

TikTok creators are buzzing about a fantasy Unicorn Frappe reboot.

January 15, 2026
Trending

“Whole department didn’t know what to do”: Cop admits he doesn’t know how to handle a Waymo crash

January 15, 2026
Trending

“Grand Theft Auto” players won’t stop making Charlie Kirk assassination missions

January 15, 2026
Entertainment

The director of “One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5” addresses those ChatGPT accusations

"How can you possibly write a storyline with 19 characters and use ChatGPT, I don’t even understand."

January 15, 2026
Advertisement