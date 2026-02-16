Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Tesla in “full self-driving” mode tries to drive former SpaceX engineer into a lake

At least it didn't change lanes into oncoming traffic.

4:00 PM CST on February 16, 2026

Left: Blue Tesla Model 3 on asphalt with trees and a blue sky in the background. Right: Camera footage taken from a Tesla at nighttime as it approaches a lake. Tweet text overlay reads, "My Tesla tried to drive me into a lake today!"
Ethan Yetman/Shutterstock/@lilmill2000/X.com/

A former SpaceX engineer shared dashboard footage showing his Tesla in "full self-driving" mode steering directly toward a lake before he intervened.

Featured Video

The incident, which Daniel Milligan (@lilmill2000) documented in a widely viewed X post, has reignited debate over the safety and reliability of Tesla’s autonomous driving features, especially as near misses continue to surface.

The supposed “intelligence” in these vehicles also drew comparisons to that one scene from The Office.

Why Tesla's "full self-driving" requires supervision

Advertisement

The Sunday night X post by Daniel Milligan, formerly of SpaceX, drew over 1.5 million views in less than 24 hours. It shows the dashboard camera footage from his Tesla as it made a right turn toward a large body of water.

It continued forward at around 10 mph until Milligan took over, evidenced by the disappearance of the “self-driving” label next to the speed.

“My Tesla tried to drive me into a lake today!” he wrote.

Advertisement

He further listed his “full self-driving” vehicle model as version 14.2.2.4, which expanded its rollout just last month.

The next morning, Milligan repeated his route to see if it would happen again, but apparently Teslas see better in sunlight.

“Just tried it again during the day (same direction and destination) and it completely skipped the boat ramp,” he said. “My guess is that it could actually see the driveway up ahead in the daytime or could more clearly see the lake.”

Since the first Teslas alleging a “full self-driving” mode hit the roads, incidents like this and worse have been piling up.

Advertisement

In May 2025, a Model 3 car in this mode suddenly veered off a street in Alabama, crashing and flipping the vehicle. Miraculously, the driver only suffered a minor injury.

Later that year, a Tesla in China made a lane change into oncoming traffic, resulting in a head-on collision. Again, no one was seriously hurt, but some feel that it’s only a matter of time.

This may be why a judge in California ruled that terms like “autopilot” and “full-self driving” must be changed or else Musk won’t be able to sell the vehicles within the state anymore.

Internet compares Tesla incident to infamous The Office GPS lake scene

Advertisement

As the post spread, few could resist comparing it to that scene from The Office in which Michael puts so much trust in his GPS program that he literally drives his car into a lake. Even Milligan himself couldn't help but think of it.

Tweet with a gif from The Office where Michael drives his car into a lake.
@mark_77__/X

As always, some die-hard Tesla fans defended the car. For others, the video revived theories that the only thing a "full self-driving" car is good for is getting people killed.

Advertisement

"Elon Musk is going to kill someone if no one stops him," wrote @VnDEFf.

Tweet reading "If you are planning to k"ll your spouse and get away with it. Buy/rent them a Te$la , enable FSD, put a destination near cliff or large waterbody. Blame on the FSD."
@_WantedWizard/X

"If you are planning to k*ll your spouse and get away with it," @_WantedWizard began. "Buy/rent them a Te$la , enable FSD, put a destination near cliff or large waterbody. Blame on the FSD."

Kinder viewers simply suggested that the technology is not ready yet. Too bad it's already on the road.

Advertisement
Tweet reading "I know yall don’t wanna hear this but we’re actually further away from this technology being reliable than we think."
@TheRealAmias/X

"I know yall don’t wanna hear this but we’re actually further away from this technology being reliable than we think," said @TheRealAmias.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @lilmill2000 for comment via X.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Viral Politics

“They’re real”: Obama says aliens exist and UFO truthers lose their minds

"2026 is absolutely unhinged."

February 16, 2026
Memes

Curling fans accuse Canadian player of cheating at the Olympics. The memes are merciless

POV: you are a curling team playing against Canadians.

February 16, 2026
Entertainment

The 800th episode of “The Simpsons” finally answers a question fans have had since the HD intro debuted

Fans debate if the move was too much like an episode of "Family Guy."

February 16, 2026
Trending

“We’re doomed”: Woman pretends not to understand Home Depot sinks. People didn’t get it was satire

Are Americans getting stupider?

February 16, 2026
Memes

The internet turned Baby Sinclair into a jorts-wearing redneck meme

The 90's sitcom dinosaur baby has made a comeback as an AI-generated redneck meme.

February 16, 2026
Memes

Pro-ICE troll gets punched at school. The kid who did it is now a meme legend

"He’s like fourteen and has already cemented his legacy as an American hero."

February 16, 2026
Advertisement