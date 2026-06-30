Terrence K. Williams Says He’s Proud to Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary — and Rejects Al Sharpton’s Call to Sit It Out

Comedian and entrepreneur Terrence K. Williams posted a lengthy response on X to remarks made by Rev. Al Sharpton in April 2026 regarding America's upcoming 250th anniversary.

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In his post, Williams rejected calls for Black Americans to treat the milestone with skepticism, arguing they should not be told to distance themselves from the celebration.

Williams, founder of the pancake mix company Cousin T's, tied his response to his own life story and his decision to feature George Washington on his product packaging.

Al Sharpton and other activists are telling Black Americans and Black-owned businesses to boycott America’s 250th birthday.



My response: You do not speak for me.



You do not get to use my skin color to tell me what I can celebrate. I was not a slave. You were not a slave. We are… pic.twitter.com/GbiK5zsRtG — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) June 30, 2026

"Al Sharpton and other activists are telling Black Americans and Black-owned businesses to boycott America's 250th birthday," Williams wrote. "My response: You do not speak for me."

"Yes, I proudly put George Washington on my America 250 Cousin T's pancake box," he wrote. "He owned slaves, but that is not his entire legacy. He was also our first president and helped build the nation that gave people like me the freedom to rise."

Speaking at the National Action Network's 35th Anniversary National Convention in April 2026, Sharpton said, according to 77 WABC, "They're going to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the country July 4th, but that's not our celebration."

He continued, "We were slaves then, and they celebrate signing the Declaration of Independence 1776. We were not even emancipated until 1863. So I don't know what everybody getting ready for a celebration [for]. You know, it seems crazy for me to have on the birthday hat at your birthday party. That ain't my party."

He described his own path from foster care to founding Cousin T's as part of his argument. "I went from foster care to building Cousin T's, a successful Black-owned American company," he wrote. "I am living the American Dream."

The replies were supportive of Williams' message. One commenter compared the post to Max Ehrmann's well-known poem "Desiderata," writing that Williams' words reminded them of its message about being yourself and staying authentic.

One commenter urged him to look at the bright side. "Look on the bright side, at least they won't be at the party," the commenter wrote. "How is that bad for the party people? Do you want them at your party anyway?"

Williams ended his post with a promotional offer tied to the holiday, directing followers to use a discount code on his company's pancake mix, biscuit mix, and related products for America's 250th anniversary.

Terrence this was so beautifully written with clarity it instantly reminded me of a line from

"Desiderata" by Max Ehrmann.

"You are a child of the universe, no less than the trees and the stars; you have a right to be here.

Be yourself.

Authentic.

Inspiring. — Long May She Wave ?? (@virgini13955854) June 30, 2026

Another commenter shared an observation about the Black community in America. "My sister visited US and stayed for a couple of months," the commenter wrote. "She said she had never seen Black people in US display a sense of inferiority; on the contrary, they exhibited self-confidence and earn respect in US."

As of publication, Al Sharpton's representatives had not issued a public response specifically addressing Williams' comments.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify all personal details described in Terrence K. Williams' post. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @w_terrence and reported by 77 WABC.