Will Tatiana Manslany play She-Hulk in the MCU ever again? Here’s what we know

"I was just mad. I’m woke."

5:30 AM CST on January 21, 2026

tatiana manslany as she-hulk
Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

With Avengers: Doomsday coming out later this year, many fans are wondering if Tatiana Maslany will suit up as Jen Walters/She-Hulk once again.

Featured Video

There have been many rumors floating around about her return, and she is hilariously not setting any of them straight.

Manslany addresses the rumors...on a comedy podcast

The Internet seems to think Maslany has refused the call from Disney and Marvel Studios to return. In a recent chat with Comedy Bang! Bang!, a satirical interview show, Maslany fed into all of the rumors at once. When asked if she'd be returning to her role as She-Hulk, Manslany started off with a "Nope."

"Disney has approached me to play She-Hulk again. Guys, I said no," Maslany began. "Because I just did. This is the facts. They’re out there. You can read the articles about it. I was really mad at them for kicking me out of [Deadpool & Wolverine]."

She then moved on to her reasons, saying, "I was just mad. I’m woke. It’s woke feminist stuff… I was like, ‘How dare you cast a woman in this role? That’s disgusting. I’m embarrassed to even be here.’ They really wanted me to be in Doomsday, Avengers-style, or whatever. I turned them down. I’m confirming it here.”

You can listen to her in the post below:

Will Tatiana Maslany return to the MCU?

The true answer is... we still don't know. While many of us ride or die for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the Internet was less than kind about the show. We wouldn't blame her if she decided to back out of the franchise after receiving so much hate. The funny thing is that anyone who has read She-Hulk knows that the show was incredibly comics-accurate.

It is also worth noting that Maslany has been an outspoken critic of Disney. When Jimmy Kimmel was briefly taken off the air last year, she was one of the many celebrities calling for a boycott. However, Maslany's on-screen cousin is expected to make a return to Marvel.

Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

Mark Ruffalo plays Bruce Banner/Hulk in the MCU and appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. He is also expected to be in the next Marvel film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Interestingly, Ruffalo's name was not included in the initial cast release for Avengers: Doomsday, and he recently told Empire Magazine that he's not in the film. However, that doesn't mean he won't be back for Avengers: Secret Wars. Hopefully, that will also be the case for Maslany.

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

