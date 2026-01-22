Skip to Content
“I look like a fridge”: Tana Mongeau says she found the viral shirt Tara Lynn wanted in “under 5 minutes”

"I mean, now that I'm looking at it...it's a great top."

1:00 PM CST on January 22, 2026

tana mongeau tara lynn shirt
@tanamongeaulol/TikTok/@taraswrld/TikTok

Tana Mongeau has stepped into the recent TikTok drama involving another influencer's search for a shirt, and she did so in the most hilarious way.

Featured Video

To quickly recap, fellow influencer Tara Lynn (@taraswrld) recently came under fire after complaining to followers that she couldn't find a specific pricy top she wanted to wear on New Year's Eve and asking if anyone had it and could loan it to her.

When a nurse offered but was ultimately unable to deliver due to having to stay late after a hospital shift, Tara blasted the woman online, leading to people taking sides and the influencer herself receiving an influx of backlash.

Tana Mongeau and Tara Lynn's top

But the problem that kicked everything off was Tara's insistence that she couldn't find the top—a $300+ item from For Love and Lemons—anywhere online, despite having begun her search with time to spare before New Year's Eve.

Mongeau took direct aim at this claim in a recent TikTok of her own, as she appeared on screen wearing the top in question

"I really shouldn't be allowed to use my money or have free will," she joked.

After showing off the look, calling it her "outfit of the day," she admitted that she went looking for the top because she wanted to "prove a point," implying that she didn't think Tara put as much effort into looking for the item before begging her followers for a favor as she claimed. She also admitted that she didn't think the top was ultimately worth the fuss.

"I love For Love and Lemons as much as the next girl, but all that for this?" she asked. "I look like a fridge."

"I found this top using my resources and my money in under five minutes. No nurses were harmed in the making of me finding this top, okay? Now who wants it?"

Online commentary

Shortly before she shared the video explaining her own search for the top, Mongeau merely posted a cheeky video in which she was wearing the top but didn't comment on it.

@tanamongeaulol

it wasn’t even hard to find.

♬ As It Was - Harry Styles

The comments of both TikToks were filled with people making jokes about the entire situation.

"Can I borrow that top for free, and you work a hospital shift?" @julia.docx36 asked.

"I mean, now that I'm looking at it.... It's a great top," wrote her former podcast co-host @Brooke Schofield, to which Mongeau jokingly replied, "I'm Uber courier-ing it to you in 30."

"Can I have it? I have a night shift tonight tho so don't block me," @userdupdyrl4tr said.

Amusingly enough, even Tara herself eventually chimed in, writing, "I'm like whos ur source?" "Do u want it fr," Mongeau asked in return.

Will Tara finally get the top that caused all this TikTok drama? Guess we'll all have to stay glued to our FYPs to find out.

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is a writer who sometimes writes things and sometimes is based in L.A., but is definitely always on Twitter @rachelkiley.

