Subway quietly axes free fourth sub deal months after relaunch and loyal customers are calling it “downright abusive”

Subway fans are not happy that Subway is ending its "free fourth sub" promotional program.

Featured Video

Effective April 1, 2026, members of Subway’s Sub Club will lose a key benefit: earning a free footlong sandwich for every three footlongs they buy. Subway loyalists are calling it "familiar," "moronic," and "downright abusive to its customers."

In an effort to reward loyal Subway customers, The Sub Club was re-launched just two months ago after a two-decade-long hiatus. The Club's main way of earning rewards was a "stamp program," through which members could receive a free footlong sandwich after three footlong purchases.

Sub Club is back at Subway: Get every fourth footlong free https://t.co/6rUpnGKSiu pic.twitter.com/m0v7FyPFxm — Restaurant Development Experts, LLC. (@RDE_Restaurants) December 1, 2025

Advertisement

Currently, Sub Club terms and conditions on Subway's website show that the free fourth-sub offer has been removed. Instead, the Sub Club has switched to a point system, with customers earning a $2 Subway cash reward for every 400 points accumulated, and a $6 Subway Cash reward for every 1,200 points.

“Looking ahead, we’re exploring additional reward opportunities, including potential partnerships and more dynamic ways to recognize and engage members,” the company said in a statement to The Street.

And yet, a history of short or ill-fated promotions left consumers with a bad taste in their mouths.

Why did Subway end its free sub program?

Advertisement

For those who make the sandwiches, this deal was never so delicious. The news came more than a month after a Subway franchisee group petitioned the corporation to revise the Sub Club program, and specifically, the stamp rewards program.

The petition, signed by representatives of 5,000 restaurants under the North American Association of Subway Franchisees, concluded that the program was too generous and cut into their already slim profit margins, Restaurant Business Online reported.

Subway told Restaurant Dive that the new program "reignited conversation around value." The revival of the Sub Club led to millions of people joining the program, but the news outlet speculated that an effective 25% discount rate on a core menu item was likely too much of a discount for franchisees to deem profitable.

Advertisement

Subway's free footlong reward disappears

Online, Subway customers voiced their disappointment with the program's abrupt changes, regarding both the free-fourth-sub and other ill-fated past promotions.

"Subway just ruined their loyalty program," one Facebook post read.

"The deal is the only thing that makes it worth it," a Redditor commented.

Advertisement

“Ending the Fourth Footlong Free already? After the five-dollar sub shift, this feels familiar,” an X user wrote.

"C'mon Subway!....this 'here today, gone tomorrow' BS is downright abusive to your customers," wrote u/verifyb4utrust01 on the chain's subreddit.

Others found the situation to be humorous.

"Only lasted 2 months before they got cold cut feet," one X user joked.

Advertisement

“Sorry, guys. I bankrupted Subway by claiming my 1 free footlong from the sub club,” another X user commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Subway via their press contact email. The company did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.