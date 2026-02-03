Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Viral Politics

“Don’t expect much”: ICE agents are venting about missing pay and benefits on Reddit

"Been here 2 months, still waiting for my health insurance..."

10:00 AM CST on February 3, 2026

Three masked ICE agents at an ICE processing center in Broadview, Illinois, they are wearing armor and firearms and are squatting down restraining a man they have handcuffed on the pavement.
Peter Serocki/Shutterstock/ICE_ERO via Reddit

ICE agents have been venting online about missing paychecks and delayed benefits.

Featured Video

Screenshots circulating from the locked subreddit r/ICE_ERO show posts from alleged new hires describing weeks without pay, stalled health insurance, and bonuses that either arrived late or fell far short of expectations.

The complaints surfaced after a major recruitment push that brought roughly 12,000 new agents into the agency.

The U.S. government made promises to ICE recruits

Advertisement

Recruitment materials had emphasized stability with competitive pay and benefits, including overtime pay, health insurance, life insurance, and a retirement plan.

ICE agents were offered signing bonuses of up to $50K, while student loan repayment incentives climbed to $60K. The department also advertised retention bonuses. However, posts later suggested those offers lagged behind start dates, or failed to appear at all.

Not only that, but the contracts involved for those signing bonuses also came with a significant amount of fine print.

As @xcxxcxcxv noted on X, "They didn’t read the fine print, which states they have to be there 5 years in order to get the full bonus. The contract states if they leave before 5 years, they need to REPAY any overtime, bonuses & hotel stays during employment Most won’t be able to afford to quit. It’s a trap."

Advertisement
Reddit post that reads, "Background InvestigationCurrently in ICE ERO position awaiting my background to clear, I haven't spoke to an investigator anymore ever since my interview for the SF86, came to find out my in-laws are illegal and they are awaiting work permits. This is a F up situation because i cannot control nor is my responsibility to look after other people life or decisions but yeah yeah i know it fucks me up in my career because yeah i married my wife which she is a US citizen and bond with the family. But back in 2017 when I met her you don't ask hey do you have papers? are your parents here legally?Some BS man...... now I have the job i always wanted, 1 do what i always dream about but theres always a BUT in this F life man which pisses me off. anybody had a situation like this ??"
@girldrawsghosts/X

The locked subreddit r/ICE_ERO functioned as an unofficial forum for ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) agents.

The description of the subreddit explained that it was "[an] unofficial forum for current Deportation Officers, prospective applicants and retired Deportation Officers to have a platform for discussion."

Subreddit description that reads, "*This is a unofficial forum for current Deportation Officers, prospective applicants and retired Deportation Officers to have a platform for discussion* This Reddit is 100% UnOfficial, but for many people around the world, we represent ICE ERO. Therefore, we have RULES. Please read the rules prior to posting. VIOLATIONS OF OPSEC WILL RESULT IN REMOVAL WITHOUT WARNING."
r/ICE_ERO via Reddit
Advertisement

One new hire wrote that after two months on the job, they still lacked health insurance that they needed to care for their sick child.

Reddit post that reads, "Been here for about 2 months, still waiting for my health insurance... is anyone having that issue as well? I chose BCBS Basic. MSS told me they don't know how long it'll take and I have a sick daughter with no insurance..."
@girldrawsghosts/X

Other users focused on pay delays. "Monday is four weeks since I started and I haven’t been paid yet," one officer wrote.

Reddit post that reads, "Mannnnn Monday is 4 weeks since I started and I haven't been paid yet (sob emoji)"
@girldrawsghosts/X
Advertisement

While another mentioned a bonus of around $6K after taxes, they complained that deductions cut the payout to about $5K. 

Reddit post explaining how the bonuses would work for ICE agents.
@girldrawsghosts/X

The Daily Dot was not able to independently verify the legitimacy of these Redditors.

Reactions to the ICE agents' complaints

Advertisement

On X, @girldrawsghosts shared several screenshots of comments that spread as critics piled on to make fun of the ICE agents. The OP noted, "Like obviously they’re not recruiting from the rocket scientist bench but how stupid do you have to be to think you’re actually going to get paid by this administration lmao."

@Mayo_And_Chip wrote, "these people are such a waste," alongside a screenshot of an ICE officer complaining about hotel reservations being canceled.

@nolife_liam mocked them, saying, "imagine being so desperate that you work for the gestapo for a month without pay."

Advertisement
Tweet that reads, "You know times are tough when a Judas can’t even get his 30 pieces of silver"
@Geniasis/X

@WesPip mused, "What are the chances that they either shut down or totally clean house right before the 50k signing bonus has vested? No way Trump would ever screw people working for him, right? Right?"

"It's so jarring to see them talking about a job where they break into people's houses and kidnap people from school and their workplace as standard operating procedure like it's a mundane office job," @DaemahnFriday tweeted.

Advertisement

Still, a caveat circulated alongside the outrage. "Anyone could pose as a member on these Reddit boards. There is no way to know if any or indeed all are genuine ICE employees," @NakedWookieeUK noted. 

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Tech

“There goes four years of schooling”: Animators across the industry react to Adobe Animate shutting down

"Not only removing it, but locking access to created files is unnecessarily diabolical."

February 3, 2026
Entertainment

“The favoritism…it gets to a point”: Why Billie Eilish’s Song of the Year Grammys win confused and angered so many viewers

"This is completely unfair and disrespectful towards her peers."

February 3, 2026
Tech

Darren Aronofsky’s AI-generated Revolutionary War YouTube series is sparking discourse—and outrage

"There is no coming back from this."

February 3, 2026
Trending

“Let the Minion skate!”: Olympic figure skater forced to ditch Minions routine over copyright at the last minute

"Cancel the winter Olympics what the helly."

February 3, 2026
Tech

“I am the moderator”: Ice-T reminds the world of the rules he lives by on social media

“He will consult his department of 1.”

February 3, 2026
Entertainment

Fans are dissecting every detail in the new “Devil Wears Prada 2” trailer

20 years later and still flawless.

February 3, 2026
Advertisement