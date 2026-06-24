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“Spending 2 Hours On Nails Then Claiming You Can’t Pay Is Wild”: Viewers React To Viral Salon Dispute

2:22 PM CDT on June 24, 2026

Woman Refuses To Pay $155 Nail Salon Bill After Two-Hour Appointment

Woman Refuses To Pay $155 Nail Salon Bill After Two-Hour Appointment

|Image Credit: X/@chickyxime

In a video posted on X, a woman can be seen at a nail salon saying that she is not going to pay her $155 bill after spending two hours getting a manicure and a pedicure. She is filming the technicians and is claiming that she is a lawyer, so she knows she doesn't have to pay.

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Getting your nails done is a luxury, not a necessity. People choose to do it for different reasons—whether it's to feel good about themselves or simply because they prefer having their nails professionally done. Like most salon services, payment is generally expected once the appointment is complete.

The video sparked debate about salon payment disputes. While some commenters pointed out that salons do not always disclose final prices upfront, many argued that customers should have a general idea of what they can afford before booking an appointment.

Commenters largely side with the salon after customer drives away

In the video, the nail technician that did her services is asking her to pay for the work that he did. He follows her as she leaves the salon and walks outside and gets into her car. When she drives off, another technician calls the police to let them know what happened and what direction she went in.

Many commenters sided with the salon, with one saying, "Spending 2 hours on nails and pedicure then claiming you can’t pay is actually wild. The audacity is crazy."

It appears that the woman did not want to pay because her services were not finished, but it is unclear what exactly was not done.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the payment dispute or determine whether the services were completed before the customer left the salon.

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Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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