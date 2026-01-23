“Divorce him NOW”: Southwest passenger accuses stranger of flirting with his wife, throws food as flyers heckle him

A chaotic confrontation took place on a Southwest Airlines flight after one passenger accused another man of flirting with his wife. Instead of letting it go, the man spiraled into a public meltdown that ended with him throwing food at onlookers.

Soon after, a video of the clash began to circulate, racking up over 2 million views and 45,000 likes on Instagram, and over 150,000 likes on TikTok.

The clip, uploaded on Jan. 12, 2026, by @mikeandbo, showed a tense exchange already in progress. While the plane remained on the ground, a flight attendant confronted the angry passenger.

The muscular man wore a gray Under Armour T-shirt and a baseball cap, and he appeared unimpressed by authority.

Southwest flight attendant steps in after passenger loses control

"There’s no excuse, so I’m telling you you have to get off," the flight attendant said firmly. Then, another flyer added, “Everyone wants you off, dude." Meanwhile, nearby passengers laughed and offered commentary as the situation escalated.

The man turned toward the cabin and snapped back, "You want to chime in, guys?" While standing in the aisle, he continued his rant.

"So if your wife’s over there talking to another dude, man, you’re just gonna sit there and take it like a little b*tch?" he demanded. He followed up by daring others to engage him, asking, "You feel like you can talk to me. Is that fair?"

The flight attendant attempted to calm him down, but he continued to ignore her and yell profanities at her. The unnamed angry passenger grabbed his to-go food, which included fries and a small pizza box, and screamed, "You’re running your f*cking mouth, motherf*cker."

At that point, one of the people filming the clash joked, offering "a dollar for a slice." Instead of laughing it off, the man spun around. "Put your f*cking phone down, you d**chebag," he yelled. "Are you like 80? You’re still f*cking filming people? Don’t make me throw my food at you."

Seconds later, he did exactly as he threatened and flung a plastic bag of food at the cameraman. He also gestured as if he was going to throw his pizza as well, but in the end, he didn't, and he was escorted off the airplane by authorities shortly afterward.

Finally, the man who had the food thrown at him looked around and deadpanned, "French fries, anyone?" to the laughs of fellow passengers.

Viewers roasted the meltdown and praised the trolls

People couldn't get enough of the confrontation and how those filming handled themselves. One commenter wrote, "OMG this is funny! But seriously: life time no fly on ALL air lines. 2nd. to the wife, divorce him NOW."

Others focused on the food toss. "So you offered $1 and he threw it at you for free?! Sounds like a deal 😂," one joked. While some speculated about politics with comments like saying the man was "100% MAGA," others applauded the humor. "LOL the 2 men trolling were the real alphas. Bravo gentleman. Bravo," another praised.

One concerned person asked, "How did so many grown men today end up with the emotional regulation ability of 12-year-olds?" Meanwhile, a final commenter wrote, "Imagine being a man who can’t control his emotions.. geez.."

