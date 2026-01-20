The first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft has the Internet talking.
The Game of Thrones alum is the latest star to tackle Tomb Raider, the beloved action-adventure video game. Lara Croft is the game's main protagonist, an archaeologist who explores ancient tombs and ruins around the world. The character has previously been played in live-action by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.
Tuner's version of the character will be seen in a new television series for Prime Video. The show is currently in production, but does not yet have a release date. However, it's expected to debut towards the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027.
Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the show's creator, writer, and executive producer.
“Tomb Raider boasts a plethora of iconic characters,” Waller-Bridge previously explained. “I am thrilled to have been able to bring some personal and fan favourites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix. This cast is beyond my wildest dreams!”
The new show is also set to star Martin Bobb-Semple, Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie, and August Wittgenstein.
Tomb Raider fans react to Sophie Turner as Lara Croft
Unsurprisingly, the Internet is being less than normal about Turner's casting. There are many posts specifically judging her body. Since that is an inherently disgusting thing to do, we won't be sharing those posts here.
However, many fans are thrilled by the first look. Turner was beloved as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, a role that earned her an Emmy Award nomination in 2019. Many fans believe she's going to bring a lot to the role.
