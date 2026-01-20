Skip to Content
“Bravo”: The first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in “Tomb Raider” series divides fans

"I absolutely cannot believe they're leaning into the classic outfit for her, this genuinely shocked me."

8:30 AM CST on January 20, 2026

lara croft first look
Nintendo via Lookback Gaming/YouTube

The first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft has the Internet talking.

The Game of Thrones alum is the latest star to tackle Tomb Raider, the beloved action-adventure video game. Lara Croft is the game's main protagonist, an archaeologist who explores ancient tombs and ruins around the world. The character has previously been played in live-action by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

Tuner's version of the character will be seen in a new television series for Prime Video. The show is currently in production, but does not yet have a release date. However, it's expected to debut towards the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027.

lara croft in tomb raider game
Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the show's creator, writer, and executive producer.

Tomb Raider boasts a plethora of iconic characters,” Waller-Bridge previously explained. “I am thrilled to have been able to bring some personal and fan favourites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix. This cast is beyond my wildest dreams!”

The new show is also set to star Martin Bobb-Semple, Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie, and August Wittgenstein.

Tomb Raider fans react to Sophie Turner as Lara Croft

Unsurprisingly, the Internet is being less than normal about Turner's casting. There are many posts specifically judging her body. Since that is an inherently disgusting thing to do, we won't be sharing those posts here.

However, many fans are thrilled by the first look. Turner was beloved as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, a role that earned her an Emmy Award nomination in 2019. Many fans believe she's going to bring a lot to the role.

Sound off!

We'll be seated.

@ikadotxyz/X

This joke never ends.

Comment
byu/romulan267 from discussion
infreefolk

They weren't wrong.

Comparisons are annoying, but inevitable.

Comment
byu/PrimeVideo from discussion
inTombRaider

Staying positive.

This is the kind of nitpick I can respect.

Comment
byu/romulan267 from discussion
infreefolk

The REAL discussion.

Comment
byu/romulan267 from discussion
infreefolk

IYKYK.

Comment
byu/No-Armadillo5484 from discussion
inCinema

Let's wait and see.

"Bravo."

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

