A woman who identified herself as Somali is getting raked through the coals online after posting a clip from Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport, where she claimed "white people" at the airport seemed uncomfortable around Somali people.

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Her clip is short but speaks volumes and has since been reshared by X user @ImMeme0, garnering nearly 100,000 views in less than 24 hours after being posted.

Somali woman from Minnesota complains about white people at the airport and she says Somalis here to stay. pic.twitter.com/1RvnW2mlWH — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) July 23, 2026

Woman Says White People Seemed 'Uncomfortable' Around Somalis

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The woman opens her clip by telling viewers she’s at the airport in Minneapolis but then jumps into her remarks, saying, “The white people here are so uncomfortable.” She continues, “Like I don’t understand why they’re so uncomfortable with Somali people considering that we were living with white people for a very, very long time. But the tension is definitely in the air.”

She says she hasn’t been to Minnesota in a while because she had been living in Africa. But now that she’s back in the U.S., she says she can “sense the difference.” She then ends her clip by confidently saying, “I just want to tell everyone one thing is that we’re here to stay, we’re not leaving, and y’all better get used to it.”

She also adds, “So Somalis get used to that tension, and white Americans get used to Somalis. Bye!” Given her overall tone and message, many people didn’t take her criticism, or her warning, lightly. One commenter wrote that “actively [singled] out white people as the issue, while also showing that she doesn’t want to be an American but wants to be a Somalian living in America,” adding, “I can’t wait for ICE to deport her. It will happen one day, but it will take some time.”

Nope. Not ever. We'll start by ending your welfare and SNAP benefits. The minute you have to ffet a job and support yourself America isn't going to be the place of your dreams anymore.



We DON'T want lazy layabouts living in America. ESPECIALLY if they aren't natural born… — Sharon Bollum (@sharon_bollum) July 24, 2026

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Another commenter wrote, “This is my problem with the Somali population. They are so ungrateful. They are also so sure of themselves for a population that has an average low IQ. How about some humility and gratefulness?”

A third person, however, was quick to blame Democrats for the woman’s rant, writing, “She says she just returned from being ‘home in Africa’ and then says Americans need to get used to seeing Somalis in the U.S. God, I hate fuggin Democrats for this shit.”

Another commenter wrote, “Nope. Not ever. We'll start by ending your welfare and SNAP benefits. The minute you have to get a job and support yourself, America isn't going to be the place of your dreams anymore.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video. The reporting above is based on the woman's publicly shared remarks and reactions posted on X.