People are imagining the HBO series Silicon Valley if it were set in 2026, and it's as bleak as you think.

Silicon Valley was a popular HBO comedy series that ran for six seasons from 2014 to 2019. The show parodied the Silicon Valley tech industry and starred Thomas Middleditch, T.J. Miller, Josh Brener, Martin Starr, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods, Amanda Crew, Matt Ross, and Jimmy O. Yang.

HBO Max

Silicon Valley received 41 Emmy nominations throughout its run, winning two. Now, tech news has people talking about the show again. Between a new meme imagining the show set in the 2020s and posts about the series predicting the future, it might be time for HBO to consider a Season 7.

X user Marcelo Prado uploaded an AI-generated version of Silicon Valley's opening credits of the past five years using Veo-3. Among the big moments, the video includes the move from Twitter to X, the FTX disaster, and the current state of being surrounded by AI and crypto.

What if the Silicon Valley HBO intro covered 2020–2026? pic.twitter.com/R4LYzEjJoY — Marcelo Prado (@mprado) February 23, 2026

"Could be 2 seasons in just one week with how fast stuff moves now," replied X user @LinLyn99. @mojomatt asked, "Where is the version with all the companies fleeing the Silicon Valley?"

"They were way ahead of their time, some of the jokes in there are still relevant today," said @IroncladDev.

"We need this show back badly," agreed @BenjaminGilmor2.

Silicon Valley memes

Given the discourse about imagining a 2026 version of the show, it should come as no surprise that the show is mentioned on a near-daily basis regarding the latest AI and technology advancements.

You can check out some of the recent posts about Silicon Valley below...

1. What if?...

we desperately need a new season of silicon valley. the ai era alone would carry 3 seasons pic.twitter.com/qdYHVJpVyf — Can Vardar (@icanvardar) February 23, 2026

2. Sounds familiar

Bizarre that I have a mental model of who Codex & Claude are and it’s basically these two pic.twitter.com/h6hv2tCKx3 — Trev?r is hiring DM me! (@whatdotcd) February 22, 2026

3. The AI factor

Silicon valley might be the most realistic tv show ever https://t.co/VI2UxmfmXS pic.twitter.com/aL6gYYfq8Q — Notorious Capaldi ? (@MargNadareHajit) February 23, 2026

4. "Ahead of its time"

Silicon Valley was so ahead of its time. https://t.co/dIXVvFxrSJ pic.twitter.com/9Vr31kKfzo — CG (@cgtwts) February 23, 2026

5. They knew something

silicon valley was a documentary



damn it jian yang https://t.co/Sc2BAZ2SZa pic.twitter.com/zqrgdnZsxe — mert (@mert) February 23, 2026

6. Seriously, though

this literally happened on silicon valley pic.twitter.com/aEt8FotrzO https://t.co/GMgWrbx7r0 — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) February 20, 2026

7. Ideas are flowing

could be 2 seasons in just one week with how fast stuff moves now — Lyn (@LinLyn99) February 23, 2026

8. Feels like Season 7

Could be season 7 of ‘Silicon Valley’ https://t.co/vQBgokHETv — Pablo Peralta (@pvbloperalta) February 21, 2026

9. IYKYK

Silicon Valley, Season 7, episode 1:



Gavin Belson has left tech to pursue Quantum Gravity research after being one-shotted by Claude Opus 5. — Gregory Wieber (@dreamwieber) February 16, 2026

10. Life imitates art

Need another season of Silicon Valley so badly. https://t.co/OS56zPiPCB — Nick Dobos (@NickADobos) February 21, 2026

