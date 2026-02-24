People are imagining the HBO series Silicon Valley if it were set in 2026, and it's as bleak as you think.
Silicon Valley was a popular HBO comedy series that ran for six seasons from 2014 to 2019. The show parodied the Silicon Valley tech industry and starred Thomas Middleditch, T.J. Miller, Josh Brener, Martin Starr, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods, Amanda Crew, Matt Ross, and Jimmy O. Yang.
Silicon Valley received 41 Emmy nominations throughout its run, winning two. Now, tech news has people talking about the show again. Between a new meme imagining the show set in the 2020s and posts about the series predicting the future, it might be time for HBO to consider a Season 7.
An "updated" intro sparks discourse
X user Marcelo Prado uploaded an AI-generated version of Silicon Valley's opening credits of the past five years using Veo-3. Among the big moments, the video includes the move from Twitter to X, the FTX disaster, and the current state of being surrounded by AI and crypto.
"Could be 2 seasons in just one week with how fast stuff moves now," replied X user @LinLyn99. @mojomatt asked, "Where is the version with all the companies fleeing the Silicon Valley?"
"They were way ahead of their time, some of the jokes in there are still relevant today," said @IroncladDev.
"We need this show back badly," agreed @BenjaminGilmor2.
Silicon Valley memes
Given the discourse about imagining a 2026 version of the show, it should come as no surprise that the show is mentioned on a near-daily basis regarding the latest AI and technology advancements.
