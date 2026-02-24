Skip to Content
Tech

Social media users imagine “Silicon Valley” set in 2026 because it’s “the most realistic TV show ever”

"Silicon Valley was a documentary."

10:00 AM CST on February 24, 2026

silicon valley in 2026
@mprado/X//HBO Max

People are imagining the HBO series Silicon Valley if it were set in 2026, and it's as bleak as you think.

Silicon Valley was a popular HBO comedy series that ran for six seasons from 2014 to 2019. The show parodied the Silicon Valley tech industry and starred Thomas Middleditch, T.J. Miller, Josh Brener, Martin Starr, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods, Amanda Crew, Matt Ross, and Jimmy O. Yang.

HBO Max

Silicon Valley received 41 Emmy nominations throughout its run, winning two. Now, tech news has people talking about the show again. Between a new meme imagining the show set in the 2020s and posts about the series predicting the future, it might be time for HBO to consider a Season 7.

An "updated" intro sparks discourse

X user Marcelo Prado uploaded an AI-generated version of Silicon Valley's opening credits of the past five years using Veo-3. Among the big moments, the video includes the move from Twitter to X, the FTX disaster, and the current state of being surrounded by AI and crypto.

"Could be 2 seasons in just one week with how fast stuff moves now," replied X user @LinLyn99. @mojomatt asked, "Where is the version with all the companies fleeing the Silicon Valley?"

"They were way ahead of their time, some of the jokes in there are still relevant today," said @IroncladDev.

"We need this show back badly," agreed @BenjaminGilmor2.

Silicon Valley memes

Given the discourse about imagining a 2026 version of the show, it should come as no surprise that the show is mentioned on a near-daily basis regarding the latest AI and technology advancements.

You can check out some of the recent posts about Silicon Valley below...

1. What if?...

2. Sounds familiar

3. The AI factor

4. "Ahead of its time"

5. They knew something

6. Seriously, though

7. Ideas are flowing

8. Feels like Season 7

9. IYKYK

10. Life imitates art

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

