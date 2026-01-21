Skip to Content
“You’ve gotta be careful”: Woman finds “the perfect guy” on Hinge. Then she spots one alarming detail

"There's people like me who love to find out information for fun."

4:00 AM CST on January 21, 2026

Left: Brunette woman in a white t-shirt sitting in the car and looking into the camera with her eyes wide. Right: Hands holding a Hinge dating app with a man's profile picture visible.
@thedoglord/TikTok/PeopleImages/Shutterstock

A single woman’s promising Hinge match quickly turned into a full-blown online investigation after she noticed an unsettling detail in his profile photos: a wedding ring.

In a pair of viral Instagram reels, LA-based comedian Jasmine Parniani walked viewers through her accidental sleuthing spree, which led her to wedding registries, social media accounts, and ultimately the realization that her seemingly “perfect guy” was...in the middle of a divorce.

In two viral Instagram reels, LA-based comedian Jasmine Parniani told the tale of finding “the perfect man” on Hinge (English accent, six-pack abs, loves to cook), only to realize he might be married.

“I’m like, wait, wait, wait — has he had a wedding ring on in all his pictures? Like, what’s going on here?” Parniani laughed.

“So I start looking, I see a handful of his photos, and he’s got a wedding ring on.” She dug deeper, comparing herself to Nancy Drew.

@thedoglord/Instagram "I matched with a guy from Hinge and then I found his wedding registry Part 1"
@thedoglord/Instagram "I matched with a guy from Hinge and then I found his wedding registry Part 2"
@thedoglord/Instagram

Parniani found that the man had a registry for a vow renewal listed on the wedding website The Knot, dated for the previous week. Then Parniani found her date’s “wife” on Instagram.

Although she wanted to contact the woman to warn her about her husband’s shady behavior, friends warned she might not have the full story. Sure enough, when Parniani met the man on FaceTime, he immediately revealed that he’s going through a divorce.

Parniani’s riveting and funny online sleuth-sesh sparked a conversation about how much personal information is really out there.

“You’ve got to be f–king careful with how much information you’re giving to strangers on the internet,” Parniani warned.

“Because there’s people like me who love to find out information for fun." Her story resonated with online daters torn between wanting to know everything about the stranger they’re meeting—and jumping to conclusions based on misunderstandings.

“Call me Nancy Drew the way I’m on the case.”

In part one of her online dating mystery, Parniani compared herself to amateur detective Nancy Drew. 

@thedoglord

call me Nancy Drew the way I'm solving cases #storytime #datingstory

♬ original sound - thedoglord

Parniani met the man on FaceTime. He immediately revealed that he is currently going through a divorce after a five-year marriage. 

"Men have no idea how good we are at detective work. And they’re so naive they make it even easier 😂😂," wrote one commenter.

@devonwilliams0n/Instagram

Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

