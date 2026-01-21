“You’ve gotta be careful”: Woman finds “the perfect guy” on Hinge. Then she spots one alarming detail

A single woman’s promising Hinge match quickly turned into a full-blown online investigation after she noticed an unsettling detail in his profile photos: a wedding ring.

In a pair of viral Instagram reels, LA-based comedian Jasmine Parniani walked viewers through her accidental sleuthing spree, which led her to wedding registries, social media accounts, and ultimately the realization that her seemingly “perfect guy” was...in the middle of a divorce.

“I’m like, wait, wait, wait — has he had a wedding ring on in all his pictures? Like, what’s going on here?” Parniani laughed.

“So I start looking, I see a handful of his photos, and he’s got a wedding ring on.” She dug deeper, comparing herself to Nancy Drew.

Parniani found that the man had a registry for a vow renewal listed on the wedding website The Knot, dated for the previous week. Then Parniani found her date’s “wife” on Instagram.

Although she wanted to contact the woman to warn her about her husband’s shady behavior, friends warned she might not have the full story. Sure enough, when Parniani met the man on FaceTime, he immediately revealed that he’s going through a divorce.

Parniani’s riveting and funny online sleuth-sesh sparked a conversation about how much personal information is really out there.

“You’ve got to be f–king careful with how much information you’re giving to strangers on the internet,” Parniani warned.

“Because there’s people like me who love to find out information for fun." Her story resonated with online daters torn between wanting to know everything about the stranger they’re meeting—and jumping to conclusions based on misunderstandings.

“Call me Nancy Drew the way I’m on the case.”

Parniani met the man on FaceTime. He immediately revealed that he is currently going through a divorce after a five-year marriage.

"Men have no idea how good we are at detective work. And they’re so naive they make it even easier 😂😂," wrote one commenter.

