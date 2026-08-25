A Woman Said Walmart Detained Her Over a Piece of Steak She Had Already Paid For — Surveillance Footage Proved Her Right and the Store Gave Her $1,000

A shopper was outraged after being allegedly detained by Walmart over steak. To compensate for the “embarrassment,” they gave her a $1000 gift card. The woman shared a heated rant addressing her experience on TikTok.

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@thatssokeezy told her TikTok followers she was "literally appalled" after being detained at Walmart over a piece of steak she insisted she had already paid for. It was supposed to be a regular day for the woman who finished buying a few groceries (including meat) and headed for checkout.

When she got to the self-checkout counter and began scanning items, a woman suddenly approached her. She proceeded to accuse the content creator of not scanning her piece of meat. The TikToker denied the claims and had the proof to back it up.

She proved the other shopper wrong after a video showing her scanning the item popped up on the screen. Unconvinced, the woman began counting every single item in her grocery bag and apologized for interrupting.

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The TikToker mentioned feeling upset and getting an “attitude” after the woman’s behavior. However, she finished checking out her items, paid for them, and proceeded to leave when she was blocked by multiple store employees, talking on walkie-talkies.

One of them approached her and asked for the receipt, which she agreed to show. Shortly after, he rummaged through the bags in her buggy and brought up the steak once more. He told her she had not paid for the steak.

Once more, she explained that it had already been paid for and explained the incident a few moments before being interrupted by him. The situation escalated when the employee demanded proof of payment and she argued that the receipt she had already shown was sufficient.

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Shopper Outraged by The Lack of Belief in the Truth…

Moments later, she was asked to step inside the alleged detainment room. But she didn’t go since she believed she hadn’t done anything wrong. When there was “resistance,” another employee threatened to call the Sheriff, involving the authorities.

When the police arrived (in less than five minutes), they asked her to step into the room for a conversation since they didn’t want to embarrass her. She replied, saying, “Y’all are causing a big embarrassment over someone who’s innocent.”

Despite her reservations, she complied with the police’s request since she didn’t want to get arrested. After the officers and she were inside, the cops began going through all the things she bought at Walmart according to the receipt and began scanning them.

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Image Credit: TikTok | @thatssokeezy

When they finally got to the steak, they learned that it was indeed paid for, as she had previously argued. The officers also went through the surveillance footage to understand what led to this moment in the first place.

After verifying the facts and confirming a machine malfunction, the officers apologized for the inconvenience. However, she wanted to understand the way forward and began arguing with Walmart employees and the cops.

It was at that moment that the store manager walked in to mediate the situation. He told her that the best they could do was give her a $1000 gift card; she took it. Since sharing her experience, the video went viral with over 540,000 views as of publication.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including the nature of the alleged machine malfunction, the store's account of the detention, or the terms of the gift card settlement. The details above reflect the account shared by @thatssokeezy on TikTok. Walmart had not issued a public statement as of publication.