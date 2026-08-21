‘That’s a Scam’: Shopper Said a Two-Pound Kroger Ground Beef Package Weighed Under One Pound on the Store Scale — He Tested Two Packages and Got the Same Result

In a viral video, a shopper claims that the Kroger ground beef on sale for $3.60 was barely a pound, sparking backlash online. The internet mentioned it was why they no longer shopped for meat at a supermarket and urged consumers to do the same.

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According to the Daily Dot’s findings, the original video appears to have been removed or deleted from TikTok. However, @WallStreetApes featured the review on their verified X account, drawing reactions from users who said it reinforced their distrust of supermarket meat sections.

The video showed a shopper trying to make sense of the meat, which was $1.80 a pound, but was getting two pounds for $3.60. Although the packaging promised a good two pounds, the shopper wanted to be sure he was getting what he was paying for.

The man found a nearby weighing scale and ensured there was nothing around it to affect the results. Next, he placed the meat on the scale and waited for the reading to settle.

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Americans are being robbed blind



This ground beef at Kroger is on sale for $1.80 per pound. The price is $3.60. That means there should be 2 pounds



Americans walks from scale to scale and shows the amount of meat is under 1 pound… but it’s marked and sold as 2 pounds



This is… pic.twitter.com/r63DNFGrDQ — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 20, 2026

However, he was met with disappointment with the results because it was barely one pound, for the price of two. The reviewer tested out the theory with another scale, and the results were the same.

He experimented with another package with the same sale meat on the other weighing scale and was met with the same results. He figured if he’d combine the two, then it would equal two pounds.

Unfortunately, even with a combined weight of both meat packages, the weight was still under two pounds. That would have amounted to $7.20 for less than two pounds of meat. Lastly, the man demanded accountability from Kroger and noted, “That’s a scam.”

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The Shopper Claims We’re Being Scammed, and X Agrees…



The account claimed in its caption that ground beef of this type typically costs between $6 and $8. And it was technically being sold at a discounted price, as depicted.

The verified account addressed the major difference in weight despite the sale price and mentioned that customers like the one at Kroger were being robbed. They stated, “If it's weighing at under one pound…That only means we are being robbed.”

From a food law perspective, that would be serious if the package is actually labeled as containing 2 pounds.



But a scale reading alone isn’t enough to establish fraud, we’d need to see the package’s declared net weight. — HighCountryObservations (@HighCountryObsv) August 20, 2026

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As of publication, the video was viewed nearly 430,000 times on X with over 500 comments. Users said the video reinforced their preference for dedicated butcher shops or meat markets over supermarkets.

A user explained, saying, “Go to the meat market. They weigh every pound of meat in the meat market and (there’s) better quality and prices.” Another addressed the experiment from the video and pointed out a “discrepancy.”

They claimed, “If the label math and the actual weight don’t match, that’s not a real discount; it’s a discrepancy that needs explaining.” Others had similar sentiments and flooded the comments with their thoughts.

This article is based on a video shared by @WallStreetApes on X. The original TikTok video was not publicly available at the time of publication. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the weight of the meat shown, the accuracy of the scales used, or the pricing claims made. Kroger did not respond to a request for comment.