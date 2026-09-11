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‘People Threatened to Take Me’: A Woman’s Viral TikTok Reveals the Dark Side of Her Family’s Massive Lottery Win

7:44 AM CDT on September 11, 2026

A TikTok creator recalls how her family’s lottery win changed her childhood and family life.

A TikTok creator recalls how her family’s lottery win changed her childhood and family life.

|Images via TikTok/heathermichellerichard and Canva

A TikTok user, Heather Michelle Richard (@heathermichellerichard), is reflecting on the time after her family won what she called one of the largest lottery jackpots in Texas. The TikTok video she posted on March 2 said she was in first grade when her parents won the lottery, which was estimated at "80-something [million]." She added that her parents were the only winners.

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Richard said that at the time, the family was not rich. Her father worked security at the apartment complex where they lived, while her mother worked for AT&T. The family lived in an apartment, and they rented at a reduced or free rate as a result of her father's work arrangement.

“I would say we were just getting by,” she said.

Richard noted that she was too young to fully understand what it meant when her parents won. Her parents had some friends come over to celebrate the news while she was sleeping. Then the family's situation rapidly changed. Eventually, they moved out of their old apartment and spent several months living in a hotel as they looked for a new home.

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@heathermichellerichard

My family win the lottery and this is the story #Sobriety #Sober #Lottery #WinningTheLottery Disclaimer: my opinions are my own and are alleged. This is my personal experience and opinion. Not fact.

♬ original sound - heathermichellerichard

The sudden public attention also led to frightening situations. For example, Richard said people threatened to kidnap her as a child, and she received messages from friends and others via AOL Instant Messenger, some of which she found unsettling. At the time, Richard said she didn't fully understand the scope of the attention her family was receiving. Nevertheless, she remembers growing up in a beautiful home with good neighbors.

In high school, the situation became more complicated since even more people found out about the family's lottery win. Richard said that this experience made her doubt whether she could trust some people, and she also remembered later realizing that one of her best friends had not been as sincere as she had thought.

Even though the family got rich, Richard does not have access to the money at the moment. She told viewers she has a full-time job, goes to school, and is still facing financial difficulties. "I don't have any of the money," she said as an advance reply to people who might think that she would still benefit from the family's winnings.

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TikTok users discuss the prospect of winning a lottery.

In the comments, some viewers discussed the possible dangers of becoming popular after winning the lottery. One commenter said the first rule after winning the lottery should be to not tell anyone.

Another recalled that their grandfather took them out of school to go for ice cream and a shopping trip after he had won the lottery. The same commenter added that their grandfather later left them $300,000 in an inheritance, which they weren't able to access until after finishing college.

Richard said she felt ready to openly share her childhood experiences following her family's win.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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