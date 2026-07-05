American Shares Two-Year Journey to Move to Canada

A Reddit user says they finally moved to Canada after a two-year immigration process marked by repeated setbacks, sharing their experience in a post that has gained attention online.

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In the post on the r/GirlDinnerDiaries subreddit, the user discusses their reason for leaving. For them, it was about seeing where America was heading and wanting to get ahead of that. Toronto was also a drive away from where they currently lived, so it would not be too much of a hassle.

However, there were more setbacks than they had prepared for. "Two full years of getting ghosted by some employers and turned down by others," they said in the post. "Paperwork lost. One of my cats died unexpectedly. I had a bad breakup, then a serious health scare. Setback after setback until finally I got the work permit."

The troubles didn't end at the work permit, though. The user also mentions how there was a chance that they'd lose their job in July. At that point, their options were to apply for jobs there, or just go for it. Applying for jobs there, they said, would be disastrous to their mental health.

Reddit User Reflects on Two-Year Immigration Journey

The Redditor wrote that they decided relocating was the best choice for their mental health. They also acknowledged the potential issues, saying that if they had to return to the States in a year or two that they would do it. But for now, they wanted to do what was best for them.

Moving long distances is not easy. Immigrating to another country is even less easy. But this user did not let the setbacks stop them. They instead used them to push themselves forward in their journey, choosing to become stronger in the face of adversity.

To mark the occasion, the user shared a photo of a slice of pizza with Toronto's skyline in the background.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of the Reddit post, which is based solely on the author's account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.