A receipt shared online reignited debate over tipping, some people think servers deserve a substantial tip, while others don’t think a generous tip is warranted. Well it seems one server faced the latter after she shared a video of the tip she allegedly received after waiting on a party of 85 people. The clip has since been reshared by X user @ClownWorld showing what she claimed was the final gratuity.

Featured Video

A server says she spent hours taking care of a party of 85 people, only to receive an $18.01 tip at the end of the meal.



Whether you love or hate tipping culture, serving a group that large is a tremendous amount of work. Sitting there for hours, taking orders, refills, food,… pic.twitter.com/J2Aks3RFD4 — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) July 2, 2026

Server Receives $18.01 Tip on a $931.99 Bill

In the short clip shared by the server, the total amount of the bill is shown at the top of the receipt. The visit for the party of 85 came to $931.99 and, in the tip line, the customer wrote $18.01, bringing the total to $950.

While many restaurants automatically include gratuity for large parties, that apparently wasn’t the case here since the tip line was left open for the customer to fill in. The receipt shown in the video also lists suggested gratuities, with 18 percent coming to $155.33 and 20 percent totaling $172.59.

According to etiquette, people are often encouraged to leave a 15 percent tip when dining out, though higher percentages are commonly suggested if the service exceeded expectations. While many viewers thought the tip was unfair, others questioned whether the receipt told the full story. "Calling BS on this. 85 people and the tab was only $931 around $11 per person??? Folded receipt is a red flag… So they had appetizers or drinks… There’s NO restaurant that would not automatically be adding the gratuity…" one person wrote.

I personally feel that a minimum tip should be required when there is a large party of people. It's not fair for a waitress to serve so many people and then be given an hours worth of minimum wage pay — Doe Jirt (@CuriousTimL) July 2, 2026

Another user said “A party of 85 would have had a gratuity included already.” Meanwhile, a third argued, “I personally feel that a minimum tip should be required when there is a large party of people. It's not fair for a waitress to serve so many people and then be given an hours worth of minimum wage pay.”

Another commenter wrote, “So everyone’s meal and drink was less than $11.00??? I’m calling BS.”

Several commenters noted that an 18% tip on a $931.99 bill would total about $167.76 and a 20% tip about $186.40, figures that differ from the suggested gratuities printed on the receipt.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the receipt or the circumstances surrounding the transaction. The claims are based solely on the server's account shared in the video and reactions posted online.