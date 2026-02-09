Skip to Content
Sabrina Impacciatore’s Olympic Ceremony performance draws mixed reactions: “Needs no computers to delight”

Fans praised the performance but didn't understand why an AI montage was necessary.

4:00 AM CST on February 9, 2026

Sabrina Impacciatore Olympics Opening Ceremony
NBC Sports/YouTube

The White Lotus and The Paper star Sabrina Impacciatore played a huge role in the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony—but reactions were decisively mixed.

Featured Video

While popular in her homeland Italy, Impacciatore, 57, was widely unknown prior to her role as Valentina in season 2 of The White Lotus: a role that earned her an Emmy nomination. Since then, she's become beloved all around the world, even bagging a role The Office spin-off sitcom The Paper.

NBC Sports/YouTube

However, viewers around the world didn't really know what to make of her performance at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games.

The performance began with an animated sequence showing what appears to be Impacciatore essentially skiing and skating through the Winter Olympic Games and cites of bygone years.

Sabrina Impacciatore Olympics Opening Ceremony
NBC Sports/YouTube

This animated sequence then gave way to an energetic, physical dance routine that took viewers on a journey through time, starting in the 1920s and going right up until the present day.

How exactly did viewers react?

Some viewers criticized the animated sequence specifically. "Apparently Olympic brand guidelines don't apply to AI slop," one user wrote, sharing screenshots of the sequence which could be perceived as a guideline violation.

The logo is known within the media industry for having strict rules around use, republication, and modification.

A second added: "Trivializing the entire creativity and investment of the opening ceremony with one of the ugliest AI 'montages' I've ever seen on the global stage."

A third user quoted a post that decried the "dreadful" AI sequence, adding: "What no one is mentioning is that’s supposed to be actress Sabrina Impacciatore."

"What’s most disappointing about this AI intro animation is how unnecessary it was," wrote @jwordfish. "Sabrina Impacciatore’s nearly 15-minute dance performance combined hip-hop, clowning, and modern—proving at age 57 she needs no computers to delight the entire world."

Not everyone was negative

AI aside, the dance itself had slightly better reactions. Many praised the Italian actress for a solid performance that highlighted the country's culture.

While there was still a fair share of jokes, with a fourth user comparing her outfit to the Yellow Power Ranger, a fifth dubbed the actress a "national treasure."

@justtmat/X

It seems that the Italians were especially entranced by Impaccitore's performance. A fifth post is translated as saying: "SABRINA IMPACCIATORE YOU ARE EVERYTHING."

Sharing a series of photos from the dance, a sixth chimed with an X post in Italian. The post roughly translates as saying: "This moment with Sabrina Impacciatore is about to go down in history."

And a seventh simply shared an image of Impacciatore's back and said: "When I am 58, I want to look like Sabrina Impacciatore."

@AcesOfBlades/X

Charlotte Colombo

Charlotte is a regular Daily Dot contributor with bylines in Insider, VICE, Glamour, The Independent, and more. She holds a Masters's degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

