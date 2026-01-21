“Thank that big IDIOT”: Ryanair leans into its Elon Musk beef with savage “Big Idiot Sale”

Ryanair is turning online chaos into cheap airfare.

After the airline’s CEO Michael O’Leary traded insults with Elon Musk over the idea of installing Starlink on Ryanair planes, the budget carrier announced a limited-time “Big Idiot Sale,” offering seats for just £16.99 (about $23).

The promotion leans directly into their ongoing viral feud and exemplifies O’Leary’s long-running strategy of using internet drama as free marketing.

Elon Musk vs. Michael O'Leary

Last Friday, O'Leary spoke with Irish radio station Newstalk on the idea of installing Starlink on Ryanair planes. He dismissed the notion due to the potential costs that would have a significant impact on a budget airline. He also had some thoughts on the Starlink CEO.

"I would pay no attention whatsoever to Elon Musk," he said. "He's an idiot. Very wealthy, but he's still an idiot."

"Musk knows even less about airline ownership rules than he does about aircraft aerodynamics."

When the clip from this interview started spreading on X, Musk responded with his usual level of originality.

Ryanair CEO is an utter idiot. Fire him. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2026

"Ryanair CEO is an utter idiot," he tweeted. "Fire him."

One of Musk's followers suggested he buy Ryanair, and the billionaire later shared a poll asking if he should install a CEO named Ryan. Regardless of the results, European Union law prevents anyone who isn't an EU national from owning more than 50 percent of an EU airline.

Elon Musk inspires Ryanair's "Big Idiot Sale"

Secure in his position, O'Leary jumped to encourage the feud. On Wednesday, he held a press conference to announce the "Big Idiot Sale," referring to both himself and Musk as the idiots in question, complete with an image of himself bonking his rival on the head with a sign reading "I heart Ryanair."

"I've included myself and him in this 'Big Idiot' seat sale," he said. "I suspect he's a bigger idiot than me, but nevertheless, he probably thinks I'm a bigger idiot than him."

O'Leary went on to praise Starlink and thank Musk for the free publicity, even after the billionaire called him a chimp. That might sound like a threat considering what happened to those Neuralink chimps, but the Ryanair CEO took it in stride.

"I think it's somewhat unfair on the chimp community. But chimp chump, as long as it increases Ryanair bookings through January, February, and March, it's all good fun and entertainment."

Over those three months, 100,000 seats will sell for the very reasonable price of £16.99.

Musk fans are indignant, but marketing buffs appreciate the effectiveness of O'Leary's gambit.

"An extremely effective marketing tactic: create total chaos on social media. The more people get emotionally triggered, the more easily they can be played through all kinds of openings," wrote @BadegaParang.

User @MrTimRiggins pointed out that "the weird elon fanboys can’t understand ryanair marketing."

"It’s so clear and evident by Musk’s tantrum that he’s not used to being told 'no,' EVER!" said @RadioLeggy. "It’s about time someone humbled him!"

