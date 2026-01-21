Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“Thank that big IDIOT”: Ryanair leans into its Elon Musk beef with savage “Big Idiot Sale”

"Only available for Elon Musk and any other 'idiots' on X!!"

2:00 PM CST on January 21, 2026

Left: Ryanair Airlines airplane flying in the sky against a golden background. Right: Elon Musk sitting in a suit against a black background with his fingers steepled.
Tobias Arhelger/Shutterstock/Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock

Ryanair is turning online chaos into cheap airfare.

Featured Video

After the airline’s CEO Michael O’Leary traded insults with Elon Musk over the idea of installing Starlink on Ryanair planes, the budget carrier announced a limited-time “Big Idiot Sale,” offering seats for just £16.99 (about $23).

The promotion leans directly into their ongoing viral feud and exemplifies O’Leary’s long-running strategy of using internet drama as free marketing.

Elon Musk vs. Michael O'Leary

Advertisement

Last Friday, O'Leary spoke with Irish radio station Newstalk on the idea of installing Starlink on Ryanair planes. He dismissed the notion due to the potential costs that would have a significant impact on a budget airline. He also had some thoughts on the Starlink CEO.

"I would pay no attention whatsoever to Elon Musk," he said. "He's an idiot. Very wealthy, but he's still an idiot."

"Musk knows even less about airline ownership rules than he does about aircraft aerodynamics."

When the clip from this interview started spreading on X, Musk responded with his usual level of originality.

Advertisement

"Ryanair CEO is an utter idiot," he tweeted. "Fire him."

One of Musk's followers suggested he buy Ryanair, and the billionaire later shared a poll asking if he should install a CEO named Ryan. Regardless of the results, European Union law prevents anyone who isn't an EU national from owning more than 50 percent of an EU airline.

Elon Musk inspires Ryanair's "Big Idiot Sale"

Advertisement

Secure in his position, O'Leary jumped to encourage the feud. On Wednesday, he held a press conference to announce the "Big Idiot Sale," referring to both himself and Musk as the idiots in question, complete with an image of himself bonking his rival on the head with a sign reading "I heart Ryanair."

"I've included myself and him in this 'Big Idiot' seat sale," he said. "I suspect he's a bigger idiot than me, but nevertheless, he probably thinks I'm a bigger idiot than him."

O'Leary went on to praise Starlink and thank Musk for the free publicity, even after the billionaire called him a chimp. That might sound like a threat considering what happened to those Neuralink chimps, but the Ryanair CEO took it in stride.

Advertisement

"I think it's somewhat unfair on the chimp community. But chimp chump, as long as it increases Ryanair bookings through January, February, and March, it's all good fun and entertainment."

Over those three months, 100,000 seats will sell for the very reasonable price of £16.99.

Musk fans are indignant, but marketing buffs appreciate the effectiveness of O'Leary's gambit.

Tweet reading "An extremely effective marketing tactic: create total chaos on social media. The more people get emotionally triggered, the more easily they can be played through all kinds of openings."
@BadegaParang/X
Advertisement

"An extremely effective marketing tactic: create total chaos on social media. The more people get emotionally triggered, the more easily they can be played through all kinds of openings," wrote @BadegaParang.

User @MrTimRiggins pointed out that "the weird elon fanboys can’t understand ryanair marketing."

Tweet reading "I have to say @Ryanair and CEO Michael O’Leary have gone up massively in my estimation! It’s so clear and evident by Musk’s tantrum that he’s not used to being told “no”, EVER! It’s about time someone humbled him!"
@RadioLeggy/X

"It’s so clear and evident by Musk’s tantrum that he’s not used to being told 'no,' EVER!" said @RadioLeggy. "It’s about time someone humbled him!"

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Viral Politics

Trump confuses Iceland and Greenland at the World Economic Forum: “Someone hand grandpa a map”

"Iceland’s already cost us a lot of money."

January 21, 2026
Entertainment

The GlamBOT controversy, explained: How emails from 2019 relate to JLo’s potential red carpet snub

"Puzzled to this day about that response."

January 21, 2026
Trending

“Slow cooking yourself”: Woman who uses a heating pad nightly shows her “toasted skin syndrome”

The internet can't believe this woman's mega heat rash.

January 21, 2026
Culture

“The bus is divided on calling the police”: Passenger documents alarming Best Bus detour in real time on Bluesky

Passengers shouted “you’re going to be fired” at the driver as they weighed options.

January 21, 2026
Culture

“So good”: TikTok is drooling over this massively viral two-ingredient “Japanese cheesecake”

Don't worry, you can add the sugar back in if you want.

January 21, 2026
Entertainment

Emilia Clarke hits back at criticism of how she spoke Dothraki: “It’s not a real language!”

"Your non-native, yet fluent Dothraki always sounded very nice."

January 21, 2026
Advertisement