Anti-ICE protests pop up outside of Roblox’s digital HQ after chat function disappears

With the banning of chats for certain age groups, people are finding new ways to have fun on Roblox. However, things have taken a disturbing twist.

The recent shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent, along with Trump's recent stance on immigration, means that ICE has been in the public eye more than usual.

Bizarrely, Roblox players are responding to this by reenacting ICE raids on the platform.

ICE raids take over Roblox

A series of TikToks shared by user @clips4closet documented how the situation unfolded.

It all started when an ICE truck showed up at a daycare, shooting and 'killing' other players during 'recess.' While the school bus tried to save the students, it was a total (digital) bloodbath.

Still, Roblox users fought back with signs and protested ICE — but it soon became clear what the underlying issue was, with several signs reading: "Bring chat back." Without the chat feature to express themselves, users created in-game signs to express how they felt.

The final video showed the crowd outside of Roblox's in-game HQ, where tensions seemed to hit fever pitch.

This isn't the first time Roblox players have protested ICE in the game.

Back in July, as thousands protested in-person in LA, floods of Roblox players engaged in this niche form of digital activism.

Similar movements happened following George Floyd's murder, and, more recently, following Israel's attack on Gaza.

What do Roblox players think?

However, on the Roblox subreddit, some players expressed their confusion at this activism.

"By protesting in-game, you are just giving them a higher player count," one Redditor user noted, before trying to rally fellow players to boycott Roblox entirely so they "realize smth is off."

But other Redditors were sceptical of the effectiveness of this protest.

One said: "The only way a protest like this could get anywhere close to making a difference is if you can convince a large number of the biggest Roblox game developers to shut down their games, which would prevent people from playing their favorite games and encourage widespread boycott of playing Roblox, but good [expletive] luck doing that. Most developers aren't going to listen to you."

Another suggested an in-person protest instead.

"This is exactly what we need, a large-scale in-person protest, maybe pitch in community voices to organize like devs and maybe the non-greedy content creators," they wrote. "I believe it can happen, it’s 2026, the year of protesting everything."

While a third proposed that "it would be better to not spend any Robux and spam customer support lines indefinitely. Roblox can take a one-day player count hit."

Either way, something is brewing on Roblox. But given the legal position of age verification, it's unlikely that they will reverse their decisions on age groups and chat.

