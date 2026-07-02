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Residents Accuse Venezuelan Officers of Theft After Video Appears to Show Them Carrying Cash Through Disaster Zone

3:39 PM CDT on July 2, 2026

Viral Video Sparks Theft Allegations Against Venezuelan Officers

Viral Video Sparks Theft Allegations Against Venezuelan Officers

|Image Credit: X/@Suzierizzo1

Venezuela is continuing recovery efforts after two major earthquakes struck the country last week. A magnitude 7.2 foreshock was followed less than a minute later by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake, leaving widespread destruction. According to reports, more than 2,290 people were killed and over 11,200 were injured.

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As search-and-rescue and recovery operations continue, a video circulating on X has drawn widespread attention after users claimed it shows several Venezuelan police officers carrying what appear to be bundles of cash while walking through earthquake rubble. The footage has prompted allegations online that some officers may have been taking money during recovery efforts, though those claims have not been independently verified.

People are alleging that these policemen have been stealing, though it is unclear if it is only the ones in this video or if others are involved. Aside from the video, there is no other update on this situation.

Many online are calling out this behavior

In the quotes of the post, as well as in a few of the comments, people are decrying this behavior exhibited from these policeman. Some are saying "A cop is a cop is a cop, in any country," while others say that something needs to be done about it.

The video has continued to circulate on X, where users remain divided over what it shows. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the allegations made in posts accompanying the footage or the circumstances under which the video was recorded.

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Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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