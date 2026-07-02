Viral Video Sparks Theft Allegations Against Venezuelan Officers

Venezuela is continuing recovery efforts after two major earthquakes struck the country last week. A magnitude 7.2 foreshock was followed less than a minute later by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake, leaving widespread destruction. According to reports, more than 2,290 people were killed and over 11,200 were injured.

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As search-and-rescue and recovery operations continue, a video circulating on X has drawn widespread attention after users claimed it shows several Venezuelan police officers carrying what appear to be bundles of cash while walking through earthquake rubble. The footage has prompted allegations online that some officers may have been taking money during recovery efforts, though those claims have not been independently verified.

The people of Venezuela who have lost everything including their family members are alleging that at least four Venezuelan policemen are walking around with piles of cash in their pockets & the people are saying that these officers are taking it from homes & likely those perished pic.twitter.com/boEyzcISnb — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) July 1, 2026

People are alleging that these policemen have been stealing, though it is unclear if it is only the ones in this video or if others are involved. Aside from the video, there is no other update on this situation.

Many online are calling out this behavior

In the quotes of the post, as well as in a few of the comments, people are decrying this behavior exhibited from these policeman. Some are saying "A cop is a cop is a cop, in any country," while others say that something needs to be done about it.

The video has continued to circulate on X, where users remain divided over what it shows. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the allegations made in posts accompanying the footage or the circumstances under which the video was recorded.