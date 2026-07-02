TPUSA contributor Savannah Hernandez is calling out what she describes as a "$125 million taxpayer-funded library" in Austin, Texas, claiming it's "completely overrun with homeless people."

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In an X post shared by @Savsays on July 1, 2026, Hernandez said the last time she came to the library, "it was so terrifying that I knew I had to come back to expose how dangerous it is for families and children."

Hernandez alleges the library is six stories, spans 200,000 square feet, and blames the City of Austin for "completely abandoning their duties," claiming homeless people have "taken over every floor of this six-story library."

EXPOSED: Austin’s $125 MILLION dollar library is completely OVERRUN with the homeless.



The last time I came to this library it was so terrifying that I knew I had to come back to expose how dangerous it is for families and children.



Within 2 minutes of visiting, I got stuck… — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) July 1, 2026

Reporter Says She Got Stuck in an Elevator With a Homeless Man She Claims was using Drugs

To further shed light on the homeless issue Hernandez says is happening at the $125 million Austin library, which she says took roughly 10 years to build, she filmed her visit and shared the footage online.

During her time there, Hernandez said she came across numerous homeless people lounging at computers, sleeping, and sitting throughout the library.

She showed one man lying on a bench in what appeared to be the library's art gallery with his head propped up on his belongings while wiping his nose. In another area with cushioned lounge chairs, Hernandez showed a suitcase and several bags that presumably belonged to someone without a home.

In another scene, she showed a man carrying two backpacks and a duffel bag standing in the elevator with her. Another man was captured on camera sitting at a computer before looking back and waving his tongue around. She also filmed a woman sleeping in a chair on another part of the library.

Hernandez also claimed the homeless people taking over the library have "dirtied the furniture because they come in here and sit all day," adding that many of them appeared to be on drugs.

A huge public safety issue. We need public state mental hospitals. The Austin politicians FAIL to succeed at the primary purpose of government, keep their citizens SAFE!! — Beech (@Beech9xx) July 2, 2026

She also showed an encounter with two men in the elevator, one of whom Hernandez alleged was homeless and using drugs. He can be heard attempting to start a confrontation with another man in the elevator, who appeared to try and defuse the situation to avoid any conflict.

Hernandez also spoke about an incident that she says happened back in October 2025 involving a homeless man who, according to her, had a rap sheet “a mile long."

According to Hernandez, the man first pointed a gun at a mother and her child while riding a public bus. She said he allegedly shot another man who tried to protect the mother and her child before he "ate some meth" on the bus and headed to the library.

She said that after making his way to the sixth floor, the man allegedly opened fire on a patron who was using the bathroom. While many commenters agreed something needs to be done to address the situation Hernandez described, others called out state and local politicians, blaming them for allowing things to get to this point.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify Hernandez's claims about the library or the identities and circumstances of the individuals shown in the video. The report is based on footage she shared on X.