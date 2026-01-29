Regal movie theatergoer spots first look at the “Melania” popcorn buckets

Amazon's Melania documentary is hitting theaters on January 30th, and Reddit is breaking down the first look at Regal's popcorn buckets.

Melania follows First Lady Melania Trump during the 20 days leading up to her husband, Donald Trump's, second presidential inauguration.

The film was directed by Brett Ratner, who isn't exactly beloved in Hollywood. Eight years ago, six people accused director Ratner of sexual assault and harassment, including Olivia Munn and Elliot Page. While this effectively led to the director's "cancellation," it's no surprise Ratner is now working with the Trumps on what is assumed to be a puff piece.

Moviegoers react to Melania popcorn bucket

A Regal patron recently took to the r/RegalUnlimited subreddit filled with film obsessives to show off a popcorn bucket for Melania. Reddit user u/xClarity posted, "Melania movie popcorn buckets will be sold at Regal and unsurprising[ly] nobody has posted about these."

"Sorry to be that person," they added.

According to Gizmodo, the "limited edition" bucket is available at Regal Cinemas for $12.99. The bucket looks like a standard popcorn holder, and is not an extravagant piece of merchandise like some of the buckets recent years have brought into existence.

Redditors express their distaste

It's safe to say film fans aren't exactly lining up to get tickets for Melania. Amazon didn't do any early press screenings for the movie, which never bodes well for a project. The documentary is not expected to be a box office success, and it's likely the basic-looking popcorn buckets won't be a big draw.

That is... unless people buy them to use for bathroom purposes. "That's not a popcorn bucket. That's for when you need to take a [expletive] and can't find a toilet," u/odiin1731 wrote.

"Dog poop bag receptacle," u/Immediate-Fig-9096 seconded. "A pot to piss in," u/DILands added.

Others focused on the look. "It's as plain as it is trashy," u/Proud_Truck said, while u/LetzTalkAbtIt added, "Looks nice for office trash can."

"Seems kinda fitting to me. But are equally worthless, plastic, empty inside, and completely devoid of any real usefulness," u/danceswithsteers observed. "If they gave it away, I’d give it back or throw it away. Propaganda is insane," u/TooTired2Smile shared.

"Hot take: if you watch Melania, you should be banned from the subreddit," u/FinnishArmy added, echoing the majority of the community's sentiments.

