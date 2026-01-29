Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Viral Politics

Regal movie theatergoer spots first look at the “Melania” popcorn buckets

"Looks nice for an office trash can."

6:00 PM CST on January 28, 2026

Left: Melania Trump holds an official envelope. Right: A popcorn bucket featuring Melania
Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube

Amazon's Melania documentary is hitting theaters on January 30th, and Reddit is breaking down the first look at Regal's popcorn buckets.

Featured Video

Melania follows First Lady Melania Trump during the 20 days leading up to her husband, Donald Trump's, second presidential inauguration.

Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube

The film was directed by Brett Ratner, who isn't exactly beloved in Hollywood. Eight years ago, six people accused director Ratner of sexual assault and harassment, including Olivia Munn and Elliot Page. While this effectively led to the director's "cancellation," it's no surprise Ratner is now working with the Trumps on what is assumed to be a puff piece.

Advertisement

Moviegoers react to Melania popcorn bucket

A Regal patron recently took to the r/RegalUnlimited subreddit filled with film obsessives to show off a popcorn bucket for Melania. Reddit user u/xClarity posted, "Melania movie popcorn buckets will be sold at Regal and unsurprising[ly] nobody has posted about these."

"Sorry to be that person," they added.

Advertisement

According to Gizmodo, the "limited edition" bucket is available at Regal Cinemas for $12.99. The bucket looks like a standard popcorn holder, and is not an extravagant piece of merchandise like some of the buckets recent years have brought into existence.

Redditors express their distaste

It's safe to say film fans aren't exactly lining up to get tickets for Melania. Amazon didn't do any early press screenings for the movie, which never bodes well for a project. The documentary is not expected to be a box office success, and it's likely the basic-looking popcorn buckets won't be a big draw.

That is... unless people buy them to use for bathroom purposes. "That's not a popcorn bucket. That's for when you need to take a [expletive] and can't find a toilet," u/odiin1731 wrote.

Advertisement

"Dog poop bag receptacle," u/Immediate-Fig-9096 seconded. "A pot to piss in," u/DILands added.

Others focused on the look. "It's as plain as it is trashy," u/Proud_Truck said, while u/LetzTalkAbtIt added, "Looks nice for office trash can."

"Seems kinda fitting to me. But are equally worthless, plastic, empty inside, and completely devoid of any real usefulness," u/danceswithsteers observed. "If they gave it away, I’d give it back or throw it away. Propaganda is insane," u/TooTired2Smile shared.

"Hot take: if you watch Melania, you should be banned from the subreddit," u/FinnishArmy added, echoing the majority of the community's sentiments.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Viral Politics

“Free tickets + $50”: Craigslist ad offers cash to anyone willing to sit through the “Melania” documentary

"Must remain in seats for entirety of film."

January 29, 2026
Viral Politics

“What a surprise”: Nicki Minaj’s fans grapple with Trump appearance and gifted Trump Gold Card

"Per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President."

January 29, 2026
Viral Politics

“Not an SNL skit”: Treasury Secretary says skip birthday gifts and put kids’ money into “Trump Accounts”

What could possibly go wrong?

January 29, 2026
Entertainment

“Stop teasing”: Fans think James Gunn is teasing Martian Manhunter’s addition to the DCU in his latest update

The fan casting has already begun.

January 29, 2026
Culture

“Misses the whole point”: Players are pushing back on the trend of AI-altered “Animal Crossing” edits

"Mine may not be as pretty, but at least they're not AI!"

January 29, 2026
Culture

“Real will always win”: Humans are recreating the “AI baby dance” without using AI to prove a point

Shots fired at AI.

January 29, 2026
Advertisement