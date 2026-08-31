‘Stove Breathing, First Form’: Redditor’s Roommate Forgot to Turn Off the Stove, and It Turned Red Hot—Demon Slayer Anime Fans React

A Redditor’s roommate forgot to turn off the stove after making himself dinner. The next day, it was found to be red hot. This sparked comparison conversations and reactions from fans of the popular anime Demon Slayer.

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@Next-Ad485 shared a picture of the stove after finding it the next day. One of the four hot plates appeared to be emitting a neon-pink glow. Essentially, the plate got extremely hot since it wasn’t turned off until the Redditor found it.

Whether that was the next day or within a couple of hours was not revealed. The post drew 70,000 upvotes and 2,500 comments in r/mildlyinfuriating as of publication.

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Among those comments, one particular one from a Demon Slayer fan gained 26,000 upvotes—making it the top-voted comment. @mindatetheuniverse shared the same picture and wrote, “Stove Breathing intensifies,” sparking conversations among fans in a thread.

It was a reference to a phenomenon of ‘Breathing Style’ that protagonists and other characters use while battling bloodthirsty demons in the beloved anime. An article by Crunchyroll recorded all the major breathing forms referenced in some of the comments from the Reddit thread.

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Circling back to the comments, a Redditor jokingly noted, “Stove breathing, first form: Burn down the house.” Another responded, saying, “That’s more like a fifth form…” One more brought up a deceased character, saying, “Stove Breathing, 9th form: Rengoku!”

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A Redditor also included a fictional banter between characters in which the original line from the anime was “Set your heart ablaze.” Instead, the fan said, “Set your house ablaze!!” Similarly, many others added references from the lore in the comments.

Lore Aside, the Redditor’s Roommate Did Forget to Turn Off the Stove…

Apart from the anime fans who couldn’t help but draw a comparison between the show and the stove, others did respond to the incident itself. That’s especially because of the danger and possibility of a serious fire accident.

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Other commenters focused on the original poster's likely reaction upon finding the stove had been left on. They shared GIFs and jokes insinuating the Redditor’s reaction upon finding the stove was on for a while. One person stated, “You can feel the anger…”

Another mentioned, “Ironically, OP is not sympathetic toward their roommate right now.” Others in the comments recalled similar incidents with their roommates in the past. The OP has not yet responded with an edit about how long the stove was on for.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the account shared in r/mildlyinfuriating by u/Next-Ad485.