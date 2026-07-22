A Reddit post is drawing attention after highlighting a California foster parent who has spent decades caring for terminally ill children. The post drew thousands of reactions from Reddit users. On the Reddit sub r/BeAmazed, they dedicate the space as a slice of positivity online. In a recent post, a story was shared about an incredible foster parent who dedicated his life to helping children in need.

Featured Video

The caption of the post reads, “A hero without a cape,” and it’s true. The story attached read, “A foster parent from California has spent over 25 years caring for terminally ill children who have no one else, fostering around 80 kids in total.” It continued, “California foster parent Mohamed Bzeek has spent over 25 years caring for terminally ill children abandoned by their families, ensuring no child dies alone.”

People on Reddit were amazed by the selflessness of this man. He has dedicated his life to helping children and being there for them when no one else was. Commenters agreed that it takes a special person to do something like this.

What He Did For Children Left People Speechless

Advertisement

Some compared him to a saint. “80 kids. Dude has fostered 80 kids. He is 72 now, and I hope he lives another 100 years. But when he does eventually pass, I will sign the thing that votes for him to be canonized as a saint or whatever religious thing. Because while I'm not really into all that stuff, it just seems like he deserves all the praise,” wrote one Reddit user.

Some were hoping this wasn’t a reality. “’Terminally ill children abandoned by their families.’ This can't be true. Please tell me this isn't actually true,” asked one person. Several users said the responses reflected the challenges facing terminally ill children. “Used to work in a children’s hospice, and sad to say it happens a lot more than you would hope. A woman left her son with us in my first week, and never came back. He wasn’t in a position to understand or even really know that she was gone, but it still shocked me,” replied someone else.

“I think this man doesn't just have an incredibly big heart - he also has extraordinary courage. It takes a special kind of strength to face the inevitable over and over again. Walking that path with terminally ill children, even if they aren't your own, is something that would completely break me. The fact that he made sure these children didn't have to spend their final moments alone is profoundly moving. Every child deserves to feel loved, comforted, and safe at the end of their life,” another person commented. “He truly is an exceptional human being.”

Commenters overwhelmingly praised Bzeek's decades of foster care work. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify every claim shared in the Reddit post. Information referenced in the discussion is based on the post and comments published on r/BeAmazed.