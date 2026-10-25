A worker has sparked discussion on Reddit after asking how to spend a lengthy notice period without burning out. The employee, who works remotely, said they felt completely checked out just two weeks into their 10-week notice period.

The worker turned to Reddit’s r/UKJobs community for tips, tricks and advice about getting through the remaining weeks. Responses ranged from doing the bare minimum to documenting work carefully and using the extra time for personal projects.

Reddit Users Share Advice for Surviving a Long Notice Period

Several users encouraged the employee to meet their responsibilities without exhausting themselves for a company they planned to leave. One commenter advised, “The day job, with a little less heart. Why burn any bridges.” They added that they would continue working because they had an agreement to fulfill. The response received 56 upvotes, making it one of the thread’s most popular comments.

Another user suggested taking a practical approach to the remaining workdays. “Do enough to not get flagged, but also set aside some time to do some legwork on your next move,” they wrote. They recommended researching potential customers, learning new systems and connecting with people on LinkedIn. Their advice encouraged the employee to prepare for their next role instead of worrying about impressing their current employer.

A second commenter emphasized the importance of maintaining professional relationships. “Every time I’ve left a job for another job, I’ve always done the work I’ve needed to do to prevent burning my bridges,” they explained. Another Redditor suggested completing handovers before spending the remaining time on personal priorities. That approach could help employees leave responsibly without taking on unnecessary work.

Some users focused on documenting responsibilities for whoever takes over the position. One commenter recommended creating detailed handover guides for processes that colleagues might struggle to understand. They explained that clear instructions could help the next employee settle in without unnecessary frustration. The commenter also advised completing assigned work without being completely absent.

Other responses encouraged employees to protect their personal time. One user recommended reading between tasks when work slowed down. Another described using downtime to read books while their workload gradually disappeared. Meanwhile, one commenter suggested taking annual leave and treating the remaining weeks as a chance to recharge.

The discussion also highlighted the risks of neglecting professional relationships during a departure. A Redditor warned that industries can feel surprisingly small, even when companies seem large. They explained that burning bridges could complicate future opportunities when former colleagues cross paths again. Several responses therefore favored reasonable effort over either extreme.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the commenters’ employment experiences or circumstances. This article draws on a discussion in Reddit’s r/UKJobs community. The original poster did not share further details about their job or why they decided to leave.