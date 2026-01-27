Skip to Content
The “getting ready to make history” meme shows the before-and-after of the internet’s most viral moments

The internet is looking back on history-making moments.

7:00 AM CST on January 27, 2026

getting ready to make history meme
@acervodemilov/x/@alwaysunnyooc/X

Every so often, celebrities find themselves on the cusp of greatness. And no, we aren't necessarily talking about their careers, although, as we know, those are pretty great too.

Featured Video

What I mean is pop culture moments that permanently alter our brain chemistry.

Thanks to the internet, moments or 'eras' by celebrities have become such legends that they make up the very fabric of the internet. So, it's fair to say that one of the newest pop culture memes out there is reserved for only the most chronically online.

The meme, which has gone viral on X, involves two images/clips focused on a particular celebrity before and after a viral moment. Accompanying this is text reading: "Getting ready [...] to make history." The first one to blow up was about a Dua Lipa album cover:

So, what are some of the best history-making moments? Check out below...

1. Kourtney Kardashian pretending to lose signal to avoid answering an awkward interview question

2. The birth of Poot Lovato

@acervodemilov/X

3. Adele serving face at an NBA game

4. The Always Sunny crew creating Pepe Silva

@alwaysunnyooc/X

5. Finn Wolfhard finger-snapping his way to infamy

6. The concept of Cynthia Erivo birthing 'the concept of' meme

@eternalsunshine/X

7. The Star Wars scene that launched a million memes.

8. When YouTube drama folklore apparently became literal folklore

@erenfromtargets/X

9. The birth of the latest Steve Harrington meme.

10. Four of the biggest online stars slaying before getting white girl wasted

11. The moment 'Cooked Dog' was born

@adorefranchaela/X
12. Emma Roberts preparing to brave the beach in the most iconic way

13. The She-Hulk x Meg Thee Stallion dance-off

@ShulkieOfficial/X
14. Even Miley Cyrus's eyes made history

15. Some hype for the Bad Bunny Super Bowl show, which promises to be historical

@AppleMusic/X

16. That Entertainment Weekly cover shoot with the cast of The Boys, which took thirstiness to unprecedented heights

What's your favorite "getting ready to make history" moment?

Charlotte Colombo

Charlotte is a regular Daily Dot contributor with bylines in Insider, VICE, Glamour, The Independent, and more. She holds a Masters's degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

