Every so often, celebrities find themselves on the cusp of greatness. And no, we aren't necessarily talking about their careers, although, as we know, those are pretty great too.

What I mean is pop culture moments that permanently alter our brain chemistry.

Thanks to the internet, moments or 'eras' by celebrities have become such legends that they make up the very fabric of the internet. So, it's fair to say that one of the newest pop culture memes out there is reserved for only the most chronically online.

The meme, which has gone viral on X, involves two images/clips focused on a particular celebrity before and after a viral moment. Accompanying this is text reading: "Getting ready [...] to make history." The first one to blow up was about a Dua Lipa album cover:

GETTING READY TO MAKE HISTORY pic.twitter.com/zo9UR3Wswp — ‏ً (@lipapictures) January 14, 2026

So, what are some of the best history-making moments? Check out below...

1. Kourtney Kardashian pretending to lose signal to avoid answering an awkward interview question

GETTING READY TO MAKE HISTORY pic.twitter.com/qSGlvd3cgY — Prince Minaj (@NickiThaQueen) January 20, 2026

2. The birth of Poot Lovato

3. Adele serving face at an NBA game

GETTING READY TO MAKE HISTORY pic.twitter.com/KtW5vvjTyx — yana (@idrinkglory) January 18, 2026

4. The Always Sunny crew creating Pepe Silva

5. Finn Wolfhard finger-snapping his way to infamy

GETTING READY TO MAKE HISTORY pic.twitter.com/7Flnwetoia — finn wolfhard videos (@finnwvids) January 20, 2026

6. The concept of Cynthia Erivo birthing 'the concept of' meme

7. The Star Wars scene that launched a million memes.

GETTING READY TO MAKE HISTORY pic.twitter.com/fcRe1f6OBh — daily anidala | fanpage (@dailyanidala) January 20, 2026

8. When YouTube drama folklore apparently became literal folklore

9. The birth of the latest Steve Harrington meme.

10. Four of the biggest online stars slaying before getting white girl wasted

GETTING READY TO MAKE HISTORY pic.twitter.com/UuYxlmRzHd — mikan ?? (@1000_mikan) January 20, 2026

11. The moment 'Cooked Dog' was born

12. Emma Roberts preparing to brave the beach in the most iconic way

13. The She-Hulk x Meg Thee Stallion dance-off

14. Even Miley Cyrus's eyes made history

15. Some hype for the Bad Bunny Super Bowl show, which promises to be historical

16. That Entertainment Weekly cover shoot with the cast of The Boys, which took thirstiness to unprecedented heights

#TheBoys



GETTING READY TO MAKE HISTORY pic.twitter.com/eEivg6Wkm9 — The Boys Out of Context Clips (@TheBoysOOCC) January 20, 2026

What's your favorite "getting ready to make history" moment?

